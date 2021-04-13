Italian Language Foundation Reaches Matching Grant Goal With Giambelli Foundation

NEW YORK, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Italian Language Foundation recently qualified for a matching grant from the Francesco & Mary Giambelli Foundation, and matched a $125,000 donation from the Foundation. The Italian Language Foundation (ILF) is dedicated to the promotion and support of Italian language education nationally. It motivates and rewards students of Italian from middle school through college and offers free professional development workshops to teachers of Italian, and rewards outstanding teachers. Awards for Excellence are offered to qualifying AP Italian students.

Margaret I. Cuomo, M.D., President of ILF, notes: "With the generous support of the Francesco and Mary Giambelli Foundation, and all our donors, the ILF is expanding its programs for students and teachers of Italian. Internships for students of Italian, AP Italian exam prep webinars, and new teacher workshops enhance the learning and teaching of all Italian nationally.

Louis Tallarini, Chairman of the ILF, sees a positive trend in the diversity of students that enroll in AP Italian in the USA and Canada. "Through our goal of preserving the AP Italian program at the high school level," Mr. Tallarini stated, "we are able to award excellence to an incredibly diverse group of students. Roughly one-third of the AP Italian students in the US are Hispanic, and Italian language study is also incredibly popular with Asian-Americans. It's wonderful to support such a multicultural group of students who are linked by their study of the Italian language."

Angelo Vivolo, a Trustee of the Francesco and Mary Giambelli Foundation, had this to say about that Foundation's matching grant: "The Giambelli Foundation carries on the legacy of philanthropic giving that Francesco and Mary Giambelli established during their lifetimes – and we are so happy to support the Italian Language Foundation in their strategic approach to keep study of the Italian language alive and well."

For further information, and to support ILF's efforts, please visit the website of the Italian Language Foundation at www.italianlanguagefoundation.org.

MORE ABOUT THE ITALIAN LANGUAGE FOUNDATION

The Italian Language Foundation is dedicated to promoting and sustaining Italian language education in the United States and supporting the College Board's Advanced Placement (AP) program in Italian Language and Culture. The Foundation is a not-for-profit 501 (c) (3) corporation qualified by the Internal Revenue Service to receive tax-deductible contributions.

