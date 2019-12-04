Italian Language Foundation, The College Board And The Embassy Of Italy Join Forces To Present Professional Development Workshops For Teachers Of AP Italian

NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The College Board and The Italian Language Foundation, both 501(c)3 organizations, have announced a new partnership that will offer the first of several professional development workshops for teachers of AP Italian on February 1, 2020. This exciting initiative will combine the management and academic support from the College Board, the vigorous advocacy efforts of The Italian Language Foundation, and the hospitality of the Embassy of Italy in Washington.

The College Board's Senior Vice President of AP and Instruction, Trevor Packer, praised this initiative, stating: "The College Board is excited to collaborate with the Italian Embassy and the Italian Language Foundation to host a series of workshops across the United States for AP Italian Language and Culture teachers. These workshops will give teachers information about updates to the 2019-20 course and exam and the many new free AP resources available to support their classes."

The Italian Language Foundation's mission is to promote and support the teaching and learning of Italian, and especially, of AP Italian. Student members of the Italian Language Foundation are eligible to receive "Awards for Excellence," which are cash rewards to students earning a score of 3, 4, or 5 on the AP Italian exam. Teachers of AP Italian are given support by the Italian Language Foundation throughout workshops like the one scheduled for February. These professional development workshops are made possible through the generosity of The Francesco and Mary Giambelli Foundation.

The February 1st workshop will be free to teachers of AP Italian who are members of the Italian Language Foundation.

The Italian Language Foundation's Chairman Louis Tallarini and Foundation President Margaret I. Cuomo, M.D., are pleased to join forces with the College Board, which has maintained a standard of excellence in the learning and teaching of Italian, and with the Embassy of Italy, a longstanding supporter of Italian language education in the United States.

Ambassador of Italy to the United States, the Honorable Armando Varricchio, said of the collaboration: "The success of our language and its growing interest in the USA is a reflection of the love Americans have for our culture and is a direct result of the collaboration overseen by the Italian Embassy which actively involves our consular network and all the members of the National Observatory of Italian Language. In this framework I warmly welcome the close and fruitful cooperation with the Italian Language Foundation and the College Board in order to promote and support the AP Italian exams across the United States."

President Margaret I. Cuomo commented, "We are delighted to offer professional development workshops for teachers of AP Italian directly with the College Board, which shares our goal of increasing the number of AP Italian tests taken every year. We thank the Embassy of Italy for graciously hosting these workshops at their nine Consulates of Italy throughout the United States."

The first of these joint workshops will be conducted on February 1, 2020, at the Italian Consulate in New York City, courtesy of Consul General of Italy to New York, Francesco Genuardi.

MORE ABOUT THE ITALIAN LANGUAGE FOUNDATION

The Italian Language Foundation is dedicated to promoting and sustaining Italian language education in the United States and supporting the College Board's Advanced Placement (AP) program in Italian Language and Culture. The Foundation is a not-for-profit 501 (c) (3) corporation qualified by the Internal Revenue Service to receive tax-deductible contributions.

