Italian Luxury Shoe Designer, Enrico Cuini, Announces 2021 Fall Pop-Up Store Series

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxury custom-made shoe brand Enrico Cuini will be hosting pop-up stores in 10 different cities, beginning Aug. 12 and running through Oct. 17, 2021. With business travel, weddings, work events, social gatherings and more picking up, Enrico Cuini's pop-up series will offer men and women an exclusive opportunity to meet with a shoe design specialist and receive a custom fitting for the perfect fit.

"After more than a year of social distancing and events being postponed, the world is reopening and there is a surge of events taking place," said Taryn Rose of Enrico Cuini. "What people don't realize is that after not wearing heels for a long time, your feet will change shape and the shoes you once loved no longer fit right. On top of that, most of our customers come to us because they don't know how a shoe should properly fit. With our bespoke shoe fitting experience, which will be available at our pop-up events, our customers work with our team of experts to design a shoe the offers the proper support and fit – create their perfect shoe."

Enrico Cuini is an Italian shoe designer brand recognized by celebrities for its propriety patented technology called ALIA, Active Lift In Alignment, a bleeding edge first of its kind dynamic support system for sexy heels and men's dress shoes. Unique to the brand is its bespoke approach to serving clients with a personalized fit system, as well as being sold exclusively online or at pop-up events around the country. Attendees at the pop-up events will be able to get their exact measurements and shoe recommendations directly from the experts, ensuring a complete luxury experience.

Guests attending the pop-up stores will be able to meet with professional stylists to help design custom shoes to fit their unique comfort needs. The events will take place Thursday – Monday in each city. Appointments are required and can be made online at www.EnricoCuini.com under the Events section.

The pop-up stores will be located across the country, including:

Beverly Hills, CA – August 12 –15

Located at 261 S. Reeves Drive #106, Beverly Hills, CA 90212

San Diego, CA – August 19 – 21

Located at the Grand Hyatt San Diego, 1Market Place, San Diego, CA 92101

San Francisco, CA – August 26 – 29

Located at the Clift Hotel, 945 Geary Street, San Francisco, CA 94102

Boston, MA – September 2 – 6

Located at the Hyatt Regency Harborside, 101 Harborside Drive, Boston, MA 02128

New York, NY – September 9 – 12

Located at the Grand Hyatt Hotel, 109 E 42nd Street at Grand Central NY, NY 10017

Washington DC – September 16 – 19

Located at the AKA Hotel, 1710 H Street NW, Washington DC 20006

Nashville, TN – September 23 – 26

Location TBA

Atlanta, GA – September 29 – October 3

Located at the Grand Hyatt Buckhead, 3300 Peachtree Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30305

Orlando, FL – October 7 – 10

Located at 944 Golden Bear Drive, Reunion, FL 34747

Miami, FL – October 13 – 17

Located at the East Hotel, 788 Brickell Plaza, Miami, FL 33131

Created by artist and designer Enrico Cuini and orthopedic surgeon Dr. Taryn Rose, M.D., the cutting-edge shoe brand combines a scientific understanding of foot biomechanics and passion for fashion to spread ease to women everywhere. The patented ALIA solution decreases pressure by increasing the surface area to dissipate force across the entire sole, making the shoes extremely comfortable without sacrificing style.

For more information about Enrico Cuini, you can visit www.EnricoCuini.com.

About Enrico Cuini

Founded by Enrico Cuini and Taryn Rose, Enrico Cuini is a cutting-edge shoe technology company which designs and creates innovative footwear for men and women. The company has a proprietary patented technology called ALIA the acronym for Active Lift in Alignment which is the first of its kind dynamic support system for shoes. Enrico Cuini launched with a focus on the highest pain point category which is women's designer heels. The shoes are sold to professional, highly educated women who understand the value of being able to perform at a higher level because they need to think on their feet not about their feet. Enrico Cuini sells exclusively online and at pop ups direct to consumers using their proprietary fit system to personalize the fit of each client. The shoes are made to order to meet the client's exacting needs. For more information, visit www.EnricoCuini.com.

