Italian Trade Agency Champions Italian Wine in the U.S. Taking Flagship Masterclasses to wine2wine Vinitaly Business Forum in Chicago

VERONA, Italy, Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- wine2wine Vinitaly Business Forum debuts in Chicago on October 5–6, 2025, at the iconic Navy Pier, marking the first time this influential trade and networking event has been held outside Italy. Over two days, the program will feature a range of masterclasses designed to contextualize every aspect of the contemporary wine industry and showcase some of the most exciting styles, regions, and trends currently shaping the global wine scene. In particular, the Italian Trade Agency (ITA) is hosting three flagship masterclasses to strengthen the role of Italian wine in the U.S. market and highlight ITA's mission as a facilitator for Italian producers abroad.

Masterclass 1: Startup Italy

Young Producers and the Future of Italian Wine in the U.S.

Moderated by Juliana Colangelo IWA and Barbara Fitzgerald IWA, this session spotlights Italy's next generation of winemakers and emerging wineries. Innovative Italian startups will showcase how they are experimenting with native grapes, sustainable practices, and new storytelling approaches to capture the attention of American consumers. Producers include Maria Faretra (Maria Faretra winery), Stephanie Cuadra (Lasorte Cuadra), Cecilia Longo (Terre Rosse Vallania), Federico Veronesi (Podere Guardia Grande), Marco Iuppa (Iuppa), and Marco Lazzaroni (Terre Lazzaroni). The masterclass considers ITA's role in supporting new voices as they enter and grow within the U.S. market.

Masterclass 2: Decoding the U.S. Market Importing, Policy, and Promoting Italian Wine

The U.S. remains a strategic market for Italian wine, but success requires navigating not only the three-tier system but also the policy environment in Washington. This interactive masterclass, organized by ITA - Italian Trade Agency, brings together four leading voices shaping the future of Italian wine in America. Bill Terlato (Terlato Wine Group), with decades of experience importing, distributing, marketing, and producing luxury Italian wines, will share his perspective as a legacy importer. Ted Campbell (Winebow) will provide insights on portfolio strategy and category trends, representing one of the most influential Italian portfolios in the U.S. Roger Murry (Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP) will highlight policy and regulatory challenges, while Kristen Reitzell (Jackson Family Wines) will explore branding and consumer communication. Moderated by Stevie Kim, the session underscores ITA's role as an institutional bridge linking Italian producers with U.S. stakeholders across business, policy, and communication.

Masterclass 3: Vini Rari

Chicago is set to host one of the most anticipated events of Vinitaly.USA 2025: the VINI RARI - ITA masterclass by Gambero Rosso. Led by Marco Sabellico, Senior Editor of Vini d'Italia, the session will guide participants through 10 extraordinary wines, some produced in no more than 500 bottles per year. VINI RARI is a sensory journey through compact vineyards, rediscovered grape varieties, bold winemaking choices, and patient ageing. A unique opportunity to explore the most intimate, artisanal, and innovative side of Italian wine, right in the heart of one of the most dynamic and receptive cities for Italian wine in the U.S.

With the delivery of these three masterclasses, the Italian Trade Agency reinforces its role as a strategic connector and promoter of Italian wine abroad, offering producers opportunities to understand market trends and consumer behaviors in the U.S., learn from importers, policy experts, and communicators how to position their wines successfully; and access institutional support to overcome barriers and expand their presence in North America.

Commenting on the launch of the program, Matteo Zoppas, President of the Italian Trade Agency, said: "At Italian Trade Agency we are committed to supporting the international growth of Italian wine through high-level trade platforms like Vinitaly. With wine2wine Vinitaly Business Forum Chicago, we are creating a space where Italian producers and U.S. stakeholders can connect directly. It is a powerful business matching opportunity that gives wineries access to decision makers across the market, from policymakers to importers to communicators. Our mission is to help Italian wineries, from historic estates to new startups, navigate the complexity of the U.S. market and ensure that Italian wine continues to thrive as a global symbol of excellence, tradition, and innovation. In just three years, Vinitaly.USA has already brought together nearly 300 producers with 1,800 labels, building the first major event in the United States dedicated exclusively to Italian wine."

About ITA – the Italian Trade Agency: ITA is the government agency that supports the business development of Italian companies abroad and promotes the attraction of foreign investment in Italy. With a network of offices worldwide, ITA provides assistance, consulting, promotion, and training to help Italian companies succeed in international markets.

