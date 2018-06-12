iTalkBB Announces Strategic Partnership with Verizon Fios; New Verizon Fios Customers Can Now Get iTalkBB Chinese TV.

iTalkBB, a leading Internet based Chinese TV and Telecom service provider in the United States, announced a new partnership with Verizon Fios to offer Chinese TV programming with bundled Internet access, telephone, and television service. As part of this strategic partnership to entice the multicultural market and introduce new users to it, iTalkBB offers Fios Internet customers the latest "hit" Chinese movies, TV series, and variety shows, as well as over 60 of the most popular live channels from China, Hong Kong and Taiwan, available streaming to an iTalkBB OTT box.

Along with other Verizon Fios premium content partners like HBO, Showtime, and Starz, iTalkBB is a leading Chinese TV content provider that will through this partnership offer Fios customers even more flexibility to choose a television experience tailored especially to their interests.

With the purchase of a new Fios Internet service package, customers can enjoy 12 months of the premium Chinese TV service from iTalkBB (valued at $180/year) at no additional charge. The first of its kind to be powered by internet-video service, iTalkBB and Fios Gigabit Connection speeds combine HD Asian programming and high-speed internet to deliver an unparalleled experience, featuring unlimited Chinese dramas, variety shows and movies.

"Verizon Fios already offers international channels in over 20 different languages including Mandarin and Cantonese on Fios TV," said Henry Ng, Director of Marketing at Verizon Fios. "Now through our partnership with iTalkBB we are providing more options for our customers through iTalkBB, so customers can enjoy more premium Chinese TV content whenever and wherever in the United States they want it."

iTalkBB is the No.1 internet telecom company for both the overseas Chinese market and the overseas Korean market across the globe. More than 30 stores have opened all over the U.S., Canada, Australia, Singapore, and further. Over 1.2 million iTalkBB users are located around the world, and iTalkBB has over 80% brand awareness in Chinese communities, making them the company with the best understanding of this customer base who delivers the most effective marketing solutions to them. iTalkBB's exceptional Chinese TV services have been particularly popular among the Asian-American community for providing top live channels, hit movies, and exclusive TV shows. With more than 50% of Asian-Americans watching TV in Asian languages and over five hours spent each day watching these programs, iTalkBB's TV platform is quickly becoming the most effective and efficient way of accessing the Asian community.

More detailed information on the iTalkBB service with Verizon Fios is available at www.verizon.com/italkbb , where users can sign up for Verizon Fios and the iTalkBB offer.

ABOUT ITALKBB

iTalkBB is trademark owned by iTalk Global Communications, Inc., the exclusive sales agent of iTalk TV Hong Kong Limited. We are dedicated to providing innovative and authentic TV content and Telecom service for people around the globe. "Life is good everywhere" is our mission statement. We understand our customer base and work hard to tailor our products to fulfill their individual needs. We strive to develop meaningful and mutually rewarding partnerships with our customers, business partners and co-workers by creating differentiated communication and television products that better our communities, our families, and our business partners as a whole.

ABOUT VERIZON

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ), headquartered in New York City, generated $126 billion in 2017 revenues. The company operates America's most reliable wireless network and the nation's premier all-fiber network and delivers integrated solutions to businesses worldwide. Its Oath subsidiary reaches about one billion people around the world with a dynamic house of media and technology brands.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/italkbb-announces-strategic-partnership-with-verizon-fios-new-verizon-fios-customers-can-now-get-italkbb-chinese-tv-300664471.html

SOURCE iTalk Global Communications Inc.

Related Links

http://www.italkbb.com

