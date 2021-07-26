italki Celebrates 14th Anniversary

HONG KONG, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- italki, the community-driven language education platform that connects language learners and lovers, is celebrating its 14th anniversary on July 30. This is the first time that italki celebrates its anniversary by giving away free coupons and organizing a social media campaign that highlights stories from users who have enjoyed years of language learning and connecting with others through italki.

italki Celebrates 14 Year Anniversary, Gives Gifts to all language learners

Already an italki student? Share your "italki journey" on social media to receive $140 free coupons (From 5th until 30th of July).

Share your "italki journey" on social media to receive free coupons (From 5th until 30th of July). New to italki? Register and receive the "Anniversary Registration Gift Pack" to get $140 free coupons (From 5th until 30th of July).

Why Is italki Day Celebrated on July 30?

italki, a pioneer in community-driven language education platforms, was established in 2007 on the 30th of July, which is by coincidence the same as the International Day of Friendship. italki released a brand video explaining its origin Story.

"We think there's a lot of overlap between International Friendship Day and the mission of italki. As a global community-driven language education platform that connects language learners and lovers, teachers and students together, italki allows everyone to learn languages in the most personalized and authentic way possible. Everyone has the chance to learn new languages and build connections with people from other cultures," said Kevin Chen, CEO of italki.

How italki Compares to Other Language Platforms

What makes italki different from other online language platforms? Pricing, variety, and flexibility.

Pay per lesson. At italki you only pay per lesson and at the price that meets your budget.

Variety. italki stands out by offering over 130 languages. They even offer rare languages such as American Sign Language or languages in dialects and regional variations.

Flexibility. Studying in your Lyft ride or during your lunch break? Thanks to the app, you can use italki anywhere at any time.

1-on-1 learning. The platform offers a private, supportive, and judgment-free environment. Classes can take place via Skype, Zoom, Whatsapp, or via italki's own platform called "Classroom".

Learn More About italki's Anniversary Celebration

Learn more at www.italki.com and follow their social channels on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

Kevin Chen said, "On our 14th anniversary, we're inviting you to celebrate with us, because you're italki too, and we couldn't have done it without you."

About italki

italki is a global language learning community that connects students and teachers for one-on-one online language lessons. At italki, we believe that human interaction and cultural sharing are the best way to become fluent in a foreign language. With over 5 million students and 15,000 high-quality teachers teaching more than 130 languages, italki helps everyone with their journey to fluency.

