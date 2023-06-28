Italy Air Purifiers Market Forecast to 2028: Rising Demand for Air Deodorizing Filters Fuels Market Growth

DUBLIN, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Italy Air Purifiers Market By Filter Type (HEPA + Activated Carbon, Prefilter + HEPA + Activated Carbon, HEPA and Others (Prefilter + HEPA, Prefilter, etc.)), By End Use, By Distribution Channel, By Region, By Company, Forecast & Opportunities, 2018-2028F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Italy's air purifiers market is expected to increase exponentially during the forecast period, 2018-2028. The market is driven by rising air pollution, increasing death rates because of the pollution, and product enhancement with features such as noise control, Wi-Fi enabled, and deodorizing filters.



In metropolitan areas, air pollution is being produced by rising energy use, transportation, population growth, and other factors. With increasing urbanization, the air quality in Italy is becoming hazardous for human health.



The use of air purifiers in home and commercial settings is increasing its demand. The introduction of cutting-edge air purifying technologies in the market has further advanced Europe's goal of having zero pollution.



By educating customers about air purification and putting various air purifiers in public locations, the European Union is adopting several measures to combat air pollution.



Both end consumers and manufacturers have become more interested in the air purifiers market as sales and industry interest have increased.



Air purifiers come in different forms. These systems range from those that can kill airborne germs to those that have filters to eliminate airborne particulates. The rooms are filled with filtered air in both situations, but the patients are not directly exposed to it.



By removing contaminants or allergens from the air, these goods seek to "manage the environment," but they have no direct effect on a particular patient, and there is no direct contact with them.



While maintaining clean air can help in keeping a patient in a relaxing environment, UV flow germicidal lamps aim to lessen the level of bacterial count in the nearby surroundings.



Rising Demand for Air Deodorizing Filters is Fueling Market Growth



Consumer demand for air purifiers that filter and deodorize the home environment is rising in Italy as people become more aware of the benefits of doing both. As a result, manufacturers are creating air purifiers with several filters and a separate filter that deodorizes the air within. For instance, the Samsung air purifier uses a 3-stage purification system to clean and deodorize the air while also continuously monitoring the quality of the air. Furthermore, the Dyson Purifier Cool removes 99.99% of tiny particles, including allergens, down to 0.1 microns, while the activated carbon layer gets rid of odors and gases.



Increasing Air Pollution Drives the Market Growth



According to a report issued by the European Environment Agency, Italy is among the EU countries that perform the worst in terms of mortality attributed to air pollution. Italy's average PM2.5 concentration increased from 19.3 to 19.4 g/m3 in recent years, and more and more of its regions are now dealing with extremely high pollution levels. According to estimates by the European Environment Agency, particulate matter pollution causes about 66,000 premature deaths in Italy each year, making it the worst-afflicted member state in terms of PM-related mortality (EEA). As a result, individuals in Italy are becoming more alert and purchasing air purifiers to protect their health, owing to which the market is expected to grow during the forecast period.



Government Investment in Air Purifiers and Ventilation System Drives the Market Growth



The Italian government supports institutions such as schools and hospitals that face a significant risk of air pollution. For instance, the Government Support Decree in 2021 allocated USD 300 million for schools all around Italy, from which USD 150 million were explicitly designated for air purifiers and mechanical ventilation systems. Three hundred thirty-five institutions and about 3027 classrooms will benefit from this investment. During the projected period, such government initiatives are expected to drive the market's growth.



Technological Changes Drive the Market Growth



One of the major factors driving the growth of the Italian air purifier market is the population's increasing awareness of cutting-edge air purifying technologies. The Italian people learned the necessity to sanitize the air and purify it during COVID-19. As a result, an Italian start-up firm called My Air Pure introduced a line of air purifiers specifically designed to sanitize the air.

A photocatalytic filter and the UV-A LED combine and combat allergies, pollen, mold, and germs. The titanium dioxide-coated photocatalytic filter can reduce smoke and foul odors. And the air purifier contains a new filter that retains viruses and bacteria, that is, UV-C LEDs that thoroughly sanitize the air passing through the air purifier itself.

A selection of Companies Mentioned in this report includes

Vortice Electtrosociali S.p.A

Daikin Air Conditioning Italia S.p.A

Bimar Srl

Haier Europe Trading Srl

Olimpia Splendid S.p.A

Dyson Srl

LG Electronics Italia S.p.A

Samsung Electronics Italia S.p.A

Philips S.p.A

Winix Europe B.V.

Report Scope:

Italy Air Purifiers Market, By Filter Type:

HEPA + Activated Carbon

Prefilter + HEPA + Activated Carbon

HEPA

Others

Italy Air Purifiers Market, By End Use:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Italy Air Purifiers Market, By Distribution Channel:

Direct Sales

Multi-Branded Electronics Stores

Online

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Others

Italy Air Purifiers Market, By Region:

North-West

South

Central

North-East

