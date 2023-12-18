Italy Ecommerce Market Databook 2023 - Focus on Retail Shopping, Travel and Food Service E-Commerce and Key Player Profiles eBay, Zalando, ItTaxi, Tripadvisor, Glovo, Deliveroo and Uber Eats

DUBLIN, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Italy Ecommerce Market Opportunities Databook - 100+ KPIs on Ecommerce Verticals (Shopping, Travel, Food Service, Media & Entertainment, Technology), Market Share by Key Players, Sales Channel Analysis, Payment Instrument, Consumer Demographics - Q2 2023 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Ecommerce market in Italy is expected to grow by 8.67% on annual basis to reach US$51.1 billion in 2023. The Ecommerce is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 7.16% during 2023-2027. The Ecommerce gross merchandise value in Italy will increase from US$47.0 billion in 2022 to reach US$67.3 billion by 2027.

This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of Ecommerce market dynamics, covering over 100 KPIs in Italy. It details market opportunity across key Ecommerce verticals - Retail Shopping, Travel & Hospitality, Online Food Service, Media and Entertainment, Healthcare and Wellness, and Technology Products and Services. It provides market share by key players across key verticals along with sales channels (Platform to Consumer, Direct to Consumer, Consumer to Consumer). In addition, it provides spending pattern by payment instruments along with a snapshot of consumer behaviour in Italy.



Report Scope



This report provides a detailed data-driven look at the Italy Ecommerce industry, covering various segments and highlighting areas of interest across the verticals in the industry. In addition, it provides a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics and future forecast.



Italy Ecommerce Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Gross Merchandise Volume Trend Analysis

Italy User Statistics and Ratios of Key Performance Indicators

User Statistics

Card Abandonment Rate and Product Return Rate

Ecommerce Per Capita and GDP Per Capita

GDP Per Capita Trend Analysis

Italy Ecommerce Market Share by Key Players

Italy Retail Shopping Ecommerce Market Share by Key Players (Amazon, eBay, MediaWorld, Unieuro, Zalando)

Italy Travel Ecommerce Market Share by Key Players (FREE NOW, ItTaxi, Lyft, Ryanair, Tripadvisor)

Italy Food Service Ecommerce Market Share by Key Players (Deliveroo, Glovo, Just Eat, Mymenu, Uber Eats)

Italy Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Ecommerce Segments (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2018-2027)

Retail Shopping (breakdown by clothing, footwear & accessories, health, beauty and personal care, food & beverage, appliances and electronics, home improvement, books, music & video, toys & hobby, auto)

Travel and Hospitality (breakdown by air travel, train & bus, taxi service, hotels & resorts)

Online Food Service (breakdown by aggregators, direct to consumer)

Media and Entertainment (breakdown by streaming services, movies & events, theme parks & gaming)

Healthcare and Wellness

Technology Products and Services

Other segments

Italy Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Retail Shopping Sales Channel

Platform to Consumer

Direct to Consumer

Consumer to Consumer

Italy Ecommerce Market Share by Travel and Hospitality Sales Channel

Market Share by Travel and Hospitality Sales Channel

Aggregator App - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Direct to Consumer - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Italy Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Online Food Service Sales Channel

Aggregator App

Direct to Consumer

Italy Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Engagement Model (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2018-2027)

Website Based

Live Streaming

Italy Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Location (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2018-2027)

Cross Border

Domestic

Italy Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Device (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2018-2027)

Mobile

Desktop

Italy Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Operating System

iOS/macOS

Android

Other Operating Systems

Italy Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by City

Tier 1

Tier 2

Tier 3

Italy Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2018-2027)

Credit Card

Debit Card

Bank Transfer

Prepaid Card

Digital & Mobile Wallet

Cash

Other Digital Payment

Italy Ecommerce Consumer Demographics

Market Share by Age Group

Market Share by Income Level

Market Share by Gender

