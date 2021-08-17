Italy Facilities Management (FM) Market Report 2021: Market will Return to Growth in 2021, but will Not Reach 2019 Levels Until Late 2021 or Early 2022

DUBLIN, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Italian Facilities Management Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Facilities management is somewhat underdeveloped in Italy and the outsourced market is much smaller than other European countries with similar GDP and population size, such as the UK and France. Growth has been modest but steady in recent years, but the recovery from COVID-19 will see an accelerated CAGR for the period 2020 to 2025.

Meanwhile, with FM services commoditizing and organic growth hard to find, companies need to innovate to keep growing and remain profitable. The industry will continue to move toward service integration and sophisticated advisory services focused on business productivity and sustainability, and M&A activities will continue.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 is having a severe effect on all customer sectors. The Italian FM market saw a revenue drop of 7.8% in 2020 due to the pandemic. The market will return to growth in 2021, but will not reach 2019 levels until late 2021 or early 2022.

Healthcare, government, and education will be the fastest-growing customer segments during the forecast period. Meanwhile, hard (technical) services will outstrip soft (support) services in terms of revenue growth. There are opportunities for companies that target the highest growth services and sectors, but there are also significant challenges for those that fail to adapt. Meanwhile, collaboration and partnership are increasingly critical as technology and new business models disrupt the Italian market.

Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult To Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on Facility Management in Italy

Growth Opportunities Fueling the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Environment

Key Findings and CEO's 360-degree Perspective

Italian Facilities Management in Numbers

Impact of COVID-19 on Facilities Management

Respond, Reset, and Rebound after COVID-19

Top Growth Opportunities

Top Predictions

Key Conclusions

Scope and Definition, Italian Facilities Management

Facilities Management Scope of Analysis

Market Definitions

Market Segmentation

Key Questions this Study will Answer

Growth Opportunity Analysis, Italian Facilities Management

Facilities Management Dynamics in Italy

Market Growth Trends

Market Growth Outlook

Top 5 FM Developments

Key Competitors for Facilities Management

Key Growth Metrics for Facilities Management

Growth Drivers for Facilities Management

Growth Restraints for Facilities Management

Impact of COVID-19 on Revenue Forecast, Facilities Management

Main Areas of COVID-19 Impact

The Facilities Management Universe

Revenue Forecast by Service Delivery Model, Facilities Management

Revenue Forecast Analysis, Facilities Management

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Service Delivery Model, Facilities Management

Percent Revenue Forecast and Market Size by Customer Sector, Facilities Management

Revenue Forecast by Customer Sector, Facilities Management

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Customer Sector, Facilities Management

COVID-19 - Impacts and Risks by Customer Sector

Percent Revenue Forecast by Service Type, Facilities Management

Percent Revenue Forecast and Market Size by Service Type, Facilities Management

Revenue Forecast by Service Type, Facilities Management

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Service Type, Facilities Management

COVID-19: Impacts and Risks by Service Type

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share, Facilities Management

Revenue Share Evolution, Facilities Management

Respond Phase: Short-term Opportunities

Reset Phase: Medium-term Opportunities

Rebound Phase: Long-term Opportunities

Companies to Action

Growth Opportunities: Respond Phase - Short-term Opportunities

Growth Opportunity 1: Productive Remote Workforce

Growth Opportunity 2: Healthy Buildings

Growth Opportunity 3: Back to Work (Re-entry)

Growth Opportunity 4: Critical Customer Sectors

Growth Opportunity 5: Switching On

Growth Opportunities: Reset Phase - Medium-term Opportunities

Growth Opportunity 1: Organizational Resilience

Growth Opportunity 2: Sustainability

Growth Opportunity 3: Safe & Comfortable Buildings

Growth Opportunity 4: Augmented Operations

Growth Opportunity 5: Contactless Services

Growth Opportunities: Rebound Phase - Long-term Opportunities

Growth Opportunity 1: Workplace Optimization and WCM

Growth Opportunity 2: Energy Management

Growth Opportunity 3: Data Analytics

Growth Opportunity 4: Technical (Hard) Services

Growth Opportunity 5: Service Integration

Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yyo30t

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

