Italy Is Open for Travel and a New Book from Rondini Press Says Le Marche Is the Place to Go

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Le Marche, Italy—or Picenum as the Romans called it—is known for the enchanted Sibillini Mountains, vineyard covered hills, and the splendid Adriatic Coast. The Land of Piceno ranges from the earliest archeological traces of human settlements, through the Roman conquests, to the catastrophic earthquakes of 2016. Barbarian invasions, Italian communes, Napoleon, and Garibaldi connect here in a romantic landscape of astounding beauty and historical turmoil.

The Land of Piceno: The Life and Times of Le Marche, Italy

The fascination and heartbreak of Le Marche's history is a living experience. The book displays the jewelry and weapons of the early Piceno culture, follows the circuitous routes of necromancers, brigands, and St. Francis. Savor the wines and olives, renowned since Roman times, in Renaissance piazzas and hilltop fortress towns. Visit the partisan battlegrounds of WWII and the Grotto of the Sibyl, where medieval knights risked eternal damnation.

The Land of Piceno was published by Rondini Press July 2021. Copies can be ordered from Amazon, Barnes and Noble, Google books (as an ebook), and many others.

The Authors

Phoebe Leed and Nathan Neel divide their time between Cambridge, MA and Montegallo, Ascoli Piceno. For over thirty years they have explored the back roads of Le Marche, sought out fantastic tales, and tracked down family history.

Contact: Nathan Neel / +18579285050/ [email protected]

SOURCE Rondini Press