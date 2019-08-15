Italy Mobile Wallet and Payment Market Opportunities Databook 2019 - Mobile Commerce, International Remittance, P2P Transfer, Bill Payment, Retail Spend, Attitude & Behaviour, and Risk
The "Italy Mobile Wallet and Payment Market Opportunities (Databook Series) - Market Size and Forecast across 45+ Market Segments" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The mobile payment industry in Italy is expected to record a CAGR of 14.5% to reach US$ 164,496.9 million by 2025. The mobile wallet payment segment in value terms increased at a CAGR of 13.8% during 2018-2025.
This report provides a comprehensive view on mobile payment/mobile wallet market size and growth dynamics, industry dynamics, retail spending, consumer attitude and behaviour, and competitive landscape in Italy. The report focuses on data-centric analysis of mobile payment market dynamics to help companies understand business and investment opportunities along with risks.
It details growth dynamics in 45+ market segments (600+ KPIs) across mobile commerce, mobile P2P transfer (domestic and international remittance), mobile lending, and a range of other payment avenues in Italy.
Reason to Buy
- In-depth Understanding of Mobile Payment Market Dynamics: Understand market opportunities and key trends along with forecast (2016-2025) in Italy.
- Develop Market Specific Strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities to formulate mobile payment/mobile wallet strategy; assess market specific key trends, drivers and risks in the mobile payment industry.
- Get Insights into Consumer Attitude and Behaviour: Understand changing consumer attitude and behaviour. Get detailed insights into retail spend through mobile wallet in Italy.
Key Topics Covered:
1 About this Report
2 Italy Mobile Payment Industry Attractiveness
3 Italy Mobile Wallet Competitive Landscape and Market Share Analysis
4 Italy Analysis of Mobile Wallet Market Share by Technology Channel
5 Italy Mobile Payment in Retail Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025
6 Italy Mobile Payment in Retail In-Store Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025
7 Italy Mobile Payment in Retail Online Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025
8 Italy Mobile Payment in Retail Online Domestic Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025
9 Italy Mobile Payment in Retail Online International Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025
10 Italy Mobile Payment in Travel: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025
11 Italy Online Travel Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025
12 Italy Online Flight Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025
13 Italy Online Bus and Train Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025
14 Italy Online Hotel Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025
15 Italy Online Domestic Travel Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025
16 Italy Online Domestic Flight Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025
17 Italy Online Domestic Bus and Train Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025
18 Italy Online Domestic Hotel Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025
19 Italy Online International Travel Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025
20 Italy Online International Flight Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025
21 Italy Online International Bus and Train Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025
22 Italy Online International Hotel Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025
23 Italy Mobile Payment in Transit and Toll: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025
24 Italy Mobile Payment in Entertainment, Gaming and Event Pay: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025
25 Italy Digital Products Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025
26 Italy Services, Restaurants & Bars, and Others Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025
27 Italy Domestic Mobile P2P Transfer Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025
28 Italy International Remittance through Mobile Payment Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025
29 Italy Mobile Recharge and Bill Payment Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics, 2016-2025
30 Italy Mobile Payment Analysis by Investment Products and Services Categories
31 Italy Mobile P2P Lending Market Size and Forecast, 2016-2025
32 Italy Charity and Crowd Funding Mobile Payment Market Size and Forecast, 2016-2025
33 Italy Social Gifting Mobile Payment Market Size and Forecast, 2016-2025
34 Italy Fee Mobile Payment Market Size and Forecast, 2016-2025
35 Italy P2G Mobile Payment Market Size by Key Categories
36 Italy Mobile Payment Analysis by Consumer Attitude and Behaviour
Companies Mentioned
- MobilePay
- Google Pay
- Jiffy
- WoW
- Samsung Pay
- Bancomat Pay
