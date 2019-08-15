Italy Mobile Wallet and Payment Market Opportunities Databook 2019 - Mobile Commerce, International Remittance, P2P Transfer, Bill Payment, Retail Spend, Attitude & Behaviour, and Risk

DUBLIN, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Italy Mobile Wallet and Payment Market Opportunities (Databook Series) - Market Size and Forecast across 45+ Market Segments" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

"Italy Mobile Wallet and Payment Market Opportunities (Databook Series) - Market Size and Forecast across 45+ Market Segments in Mobile Commerce, International Remittance, P2P transfer, Bill Payment, Retail Spend, Consumer Attitude & Behaviour, and Market Risk"



The mobile payment industry in Italy is expected to record a CAGR of 14.5% to reach US$ 164,496.9 million by 2025. The mobile wallet payment segment in value terms increased at a CAGR of 13.8% during 2018-2025.



This report provides a comprehensive view on mobile payment/mobile wallet market size and growth dynamics, industry dynamics, retail spending, consumer attitude and behaviour, and competitive landscape in Italy. The report focuses on data-centric analysis of mobile payment market dynamics to help companies understand business and investment opportunities along with risks.



It details growth dynamics in 45+ market segments (600+ KPIs) across mobile commerce, mobile P2P transfer (domestic and international remittance), mobile lending, and a range of other payment avenues in Italy.



Reason to Buy

In-depth Understanding of Mobile Payment Market Dynamics: Understand market opportunities and key trends along with forecast (2016-2025) in Italy .

. Develop Market Specific Strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities to formulate mobile payment/mobile wallet strategy; assess market specific key trends, drivers and risks in the mobile payment industry.

Get Insights into Consumer Attitude and Behaviour: Understand changing consumer attitude and behaviour. Get detailed insights into retail spend through mobile wallet in Italy .

Key Topics Covered:



1 About this Report



2 Italy Mobile Payment Industry Attractiveness



3 Italy Mobile Wallet Competitive Landscape and Market Share Analysis



4 Italy Analysis of Mobile Wallet Market Share by Technology Channel



5 Italy Mobile Payment in Retail Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



6 Italy Mobile Payment in Retail In-Store Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



7 Italy Mobile Payment in Retail Online Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



8 Italy Mobile Payment in Retail Online Domestic Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



9 Italy Mobile Payment in Retail Online International Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



10 Italy Mobile Payment in Travel: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



11 Italy Online Travel Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



12 Italy Online Flight Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



13 Italy Online Bus and Train Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



14 Italy Online Hotel Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



15 Italy Online Domestic Travel Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



16 Italy Online Domestic Flight Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



17 Italy Online Domestic Bus and Train Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



18 Italy Online Domestic Hotel Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



19 Italy Online International Travel Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



20 Italy Online International Flight Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



21 Italy Online International Bus and Train Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



22 Italy Online International Hotel Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



23 Italy Mobile Payment in Transit and Toll: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



24 Italy Mobile Payment in Entertainment, Gaming and Event Pay: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



25 Italy Digital Products Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



26 Italy Services, Restaurants & Bars, and Others Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



27 Italy Domestic Mobile P2P Transfer Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



28 Italy International Remittance through Mobile Payment Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



29 Italy Mobile Recharge and Bill Payment Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics, 2016-2025



30 Italy Mobile Payment Analysis by Investment Products and Services Categories



31 Italy Mobile P2P Lending Market Size and Forecast, 2016-2025



32 Italy Charity and Crowd Funding Mobile Payment Market Size and Forecast, 2016-2025



33 Italy Social Gifting Mobile Payment Market Size and Forecast, 2016-2025



34 Italy Fee Mobile Payment Market Size and Forecast, 2016-2025



35 Italy P2G Mobile Payment Market Size by Key Categories



36 Italy Mobile Payment Analysis by Consumer Attitude and Behaviour



Companies Mentioned



MobilePay

Google Pay

Jiffy

WoW

Samsung Pay

Bancomat Pay

