Italy Social Commerce Market Intelligence Report 2023: 50+ KPIs on End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics 2019-2028

News provided by

Research and Markets

15 Sep, 2023, 18:45 ET

DUBLIN, Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Italy Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 50+ KPIs on Social Commerce Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics - Q2 2023 Update" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The social commerce industry in Italy is poised for remarkable growth, with expectations of a 37.3% annual increase, reaching a substantial US$4.48 billion by 2023.

Looking ahead, the industry is anticipated to maintain steady growth, boasting a compelling CAGR of 28.9% throughout 2023-2028, ultimately soaring to an impressive US$15.98 billion in GMV by 2028.

This comprehensive report offers an invaluable data-centric analysis of Italy's social commerce landscape, presenting a thorough examination of market opportunities and associated risks.

With a wealth of over 50 essential KPIs specific to Italy, the report provides an in-depth understanding of market dynamics, forecasts, and crucial statistics, empowering businesses to develop targeted strategies tailored to this burgeoning social commerce sector.

Explore emerging opportunities across various end-use sectors and leverage key insights to craft market-specific strategies that align with industry trends, drivers, and risks.

Scope

Italy Ecommerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators, 2019-2028

Italy Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators, 2019-2028

Italy Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Retail Product Categories, 2019-2028

  • Clothing & Footwear
  • Beauty and Personal Care
  • Food & Grocery
  • Appliances and Electronics
  • Home Improvement
  • Travel
  • Hospitality

Italy Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Segment, 2019-2028

  • B2B
  • B2C
  • C2C

Italy Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Device, 2019-2028

  • Mobile
  • Desktop

Italy Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Location, 2019-2028

  • Domestic
  • Cross Border

Italy Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Location, 2019-2028

  • Tier-1 Cities
  • Tier-2 Cities
  • Tier-3 Cities

Italy Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Payment Method, 2019-2028

  • Credit Card
  • Debit Card
  • Bank Transfer
  • Prepaid Card
  • Digital & Mobile Wallet
  • Other Digital Payment
  • Cash

Italy Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Platforms

  • Video Commerce
  • Social Network-Led Commerce
  • Social Reselling
  • Group Buying
  • Product Review Platforms

Italy Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Demographics & Behaviour,2022

  • By Age
  • By Income Level
  • By Gender

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w7ztxb

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Latin American Defense Industry Research Report 2023: Opportunities Emerge in Zero Trust Cybersecurity, Refurbishment and Maintenance Services, & Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGVs)

Global Aerospace & Defense Electronic Test and Measurement Industry Report 2022-2023 & 2027: Technological Advancements in the $2.47 Billion Defense and Commercial Space Sectors Fuel Innovation

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.