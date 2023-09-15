Italy Social Commerce Market Intelligence Report 2023: 50+ KPIs on End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics 2019-2028

15 Sep, 2023, 18:45 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Italy Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 50+ KPIs on Social Commerce Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics - Q2 2023 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The social commerce industry in Italy is poised for remarkable growth, with expectations of a 37.3% annual increase, reaching a substantial US$4.48 billion by 2023.
Looking ahead, the industry is anticipated to maintain steady growth, boasting a compelling CAGR of 28.9% throughout 2023-2028, ultimately soaring to an impressive US$15.98 billion in GMV by 2028.
This comprehensive report offers an invaluable data-centric analysis of Italy's social commerce landscape, presenting a thorough examination of market opportunities and associated risks.
With a wealth of over 50 essential KPIs specific to Italy, the report provides an in-depth understanding of market dynamics, forecasts, and crucial statistics, empowering businesses to develop targeted strategies tailored to this burgeoning social commerce sector.
Explore emerging opportunities across various end-use sectors and leverage key insights to craft market-specific strategies that align with industry trends, drivers, and risks.
Scope
Italy Ecommerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators, 2019-2028
Italy Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators, 2019-2028
Italy Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Retail Product Categories, 2019-2028
- Clothing & Footwear
- Beauty and Personal Care
- Food & Grocery
- Appliances and Electronics
- Home Improvement
- Travel
- Hospitality
Italy Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Segment, 2019-2028
- B2B
- B2C
- C2C
Italy Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Device, 2019-2028
- Mobile
- Desktop
Italy Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Location, 2019-2028
- Domestic
- Cross Border
Italy Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Location, 2019-2028
- Tier-1 Cities
- Tier-2 Cities
- Tier-3 Cities
Italy Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Payment Method, 2019-2028
- Credit Card
- Debit Card
- Bank Transfer
- Prepaid Card
- Digital & Mobile Wallet
- Other Digital Payment
- Cash
Italy Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Platforms
- Video Commerce
- Social Network-Led Commerce
- Social Reselling
- Group Buying
- Product Review Platforms
Italy Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Demographics & Behaviour,2022
- By Age
- By Income Level
- By Gender
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w7ztxb
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article