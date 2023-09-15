Italy Social Commerce Market Intelligence Report 2023: 50+ KPIs on End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics 2019-2028

DUBLIN, Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Italy Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 50+ KPIs on Social Commerce Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics - Q2 2023 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The social commerce industry in Italy is poised for remarkable growth, with expectations of a 37.3% annual increase, reaching a substantial US$4.48 billion by 2023.

Looking ahead, the industry is anticipated to maintain steady growth, boasting a compelling CAGR of 28.9% throughout 2023-2028, ultimately soaring to an impressive US$15.98 billion in GMV by 2028.

This comprehensive report offers an invaluable data-centric analysis of Italy's social commerce landscape, presenting a thorough examination of market opportunities and associated risks.

With a wealth of over 50 essential KPIs specific to Italy, the report provides an in-depth understanding of market dynamics, forecasts, and crucial statistics, empowering businesses to develop targeted strategies tailored to this burgeoning social commerce sector.

Explore emerging opportunities across various end-use sectors and leverage key insights to craft market-specific strategies that align with industry trends, drivers, and risks.

Scope



Italy Ecommerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators, 2019-2028

Italy Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators, 2019-2028

Italy Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Retail Product Categories, 2019-2028

Clothing & Footwear

Beauty and Personal Care

Food & Grocery

Appliances and Electronics

Home Improvement

Travel

Hospitality

Italy Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Segment, 2019-2028

B2B

B2C

C2C

Italy Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Device, 2019-2028

Mobile

Desktop

Italy Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Location, 2019-2028

Domestic

Cross Border

Italy Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Location, 2019-2028

Tier-1 Cities

Tier-2 Cities

Tier-3 Cities

Italy Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Payment Method, 2019-2028

Credit Card

Debit Card

Bank Transfer

Prepaid Card

Digital & Mobile Wallet

Other Digital Payment

Cash

Italy Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Platforms

Video Commerce

Social Network-Led Commerce

Social Reselling

Group Buying

Product Review Platforms

Italy Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Demographics & Behaviour,2022

By Age

By Income Level

By Gender

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w7ztxb

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets