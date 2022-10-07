Italy Two-Wheeler Market Report 2022-2026: Government Initiatives to Boost E2W Adoption / Increasing Trend of Adventure Riding / Lucrative Market for Battery Swapping Services

DUBLIN, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Italian Two-Wheeler Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study offers insights into Italy's two-wheeler market, analyzing the two primary powertrains: internal combustion engine (ICE) and electric.

Through PESTLE and SWOT analyses, this study examines the macro factors, growth drivers and restraints, and latest trends transforming the two-wheeler space and the country's approach to managing the electric mobility transition.



With the base year of 2021, the study performs cost comparisons and sales forecasts (from 2022 to 2026) for ICE and electric two-wheelers, considering their consumable costs, market prices, vehicle types (motorcycles, scooters, or mopeds), and availability of related solutions and services.

It presents Italy's top two-wheeler original equipment manufacturers and start-ups and highlights growth opportunities on which these companies can capitalize. Against a backdrop of technological advancements and evolving consumer demands in mobility, the two-wheeler market is set for robust growth in Italy.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Italian Two-Wheeler Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Segmentation: ICE 2W

Segmentation: E2W

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Assumptions

Italy's 2W Roadmap

2W Roadmap VIO for 2Ws

PESTLE Analysis

SWOT Analysis

Market Attractiveness

Market Outlook for 2Ws

Overall Market Snapshot

Market Trends

Evolving E2W Ecosystem

Comparative Cost Analysis

Opportunities by Fuel Type

Opportunity by Mobility Application

Opportunity by Vehicle Type

Opportunities for E2W Products, Solutions, and Services

Regional Opportunities

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis: ICE Two-Wheeler

ICE 2W Historical Performance: Unit Shipment

ICE 2W Unit Shipment Forecast

ICE 2W Sales by Displacement and Type

Top OEMs - Market Leaders in 2021

ICE 2W Sales by Motorcycle Type

Snapshot of Top ICE 2W Models in Italy

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Electric Two-Wheeler

E2W Historical Sales Performance: Unit Shipment

E2W Unit Shipment Forecast

E2W Sales by Type

Top OEMs - Market Leaders in 2021

Snapshot of Top E2W Models in Italy

5. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Government Initiatives to Boost E2W Adoption

Growth Opportunity 2: Increasing Trend of Adventure Riding

Growth Opportunity 3: Lucrative Market for Battery Swapping Services

