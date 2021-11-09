Italy's largest PR agency Barabino & Partners celebrates 10 years in the United States with a new office on the 30th floor of Rockefeller Center in New York City

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Barabino & Partners, a leading Italian public relations consultancy firm, consolidates its growth path at an international level.

The company celebrates ten years of presence in the US market with a new location in the iconic complex of the Rockefeller Center in New York City, on the 30th floor of the 1 Rockefeller Plaza building.

Since its founding, Barabino & Partners USA ("B&P USA") has proven its viability and significance, with a decisive acceleration of the business over the last four years, in which turnover has substantially doubled, and aims to close 2021 with the best result yet, thanks to a growth of + 20% compared to the previous year.

In its first decade of life, B&P USA has worked alongside over 150 Made in Italy brands, supporting them in their expansions in the United States. The company has conceived and managed integrated online and offline communication projects in PR, social media management, influencer marketing and creative storytelling activities, in particular in the sectors related to food and beverage and hospitality.

The multicultural approach, a characterizing feature of all the foreign offices of the Barabino & Partners group, has allowed Barabino & Partners USA to position itself in an increasingly distinctive way in the extremely competitive arena of the United States and of New York in particular.

The result is best highlighted by the recent appointment of Barabino & Partners among the finalists of the 2021 Platinum PR Awards - organized by PR News - for the category "Boutique Agency of the year". It is the first time that an Italian company appears in the short-list of the most prestigious US award in the Public Relations sector.

"This is an important milestone for Barabino & Partners, which rewards our efforts at the service of Italian companies operating overseas - commented Marco Lastrico, Partner and CEO of Barabino & Partners USA. From our new Headquarters on the 30th floor of 1 Rockefeller Plaza, we look ahead with renewed optimism at the signs of post-pandemic reopening and recovery of the American economy, ready to take on the challenges of what we believe will be a season full of opportunities for Italian companies in the United States.

"One thing seems certain - continues Lastrico - NYC is and has once again become the center of international business, as well as a city of great multicultural attraction".

"When we decided to open also in the United States with the creation of Barabino & Partners USA LLC - said Luca Barabino, Chairman and CEO of Barabino & Partners - it was a strategic choice based on the motivation of being entrepreneurs in the most stimulating and capitalist country in the world, as well as an increased maturity, perception and profile of true and functional representatives of Italy abroad".

"We did it with the intention of becoming the reference point for the Italian economic community in the United States, continued Barabino - and to communicate the values of Made in Italy overseas and the path to internationalization for the companies of our country".

Barabino & Partners, with about 120 employees, is the only Italian communications group to have developed an international entrepreneurial presence with the subsidiaries B&P USA LLC, B&P UK PLc and B&P Deutschland Gmbh. For years at the top of Mergermarket's international rankings, the company is among the top 10 companies in the sector at the European level and constantly among the top 15 worldwide.

www.barabinousa.com

www.barabino.it

SOURCE Barabino & Partners USA