Itamar Medical Wins National Sleep Foundation 2020 SleepTech® Award

WASHINGTON, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Sleep Foundation (NSF) named Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ and TASE: ITMR) winner of the 2020 SleepTech® Award. The SleepTech® Award recognizes the year's most innovative efforts in advancing sleep technology.

Itamar Medical is a technology company focused on the development and commercialization of non-invasive medical devices and solutions to aid in the diagnosis of respiratory sleep disorders. Itamar Medical describes its WatchPAT™ ONE as the first and only disposable home sleep apnea test that connects to a smartphone app and easily transmits sleep data for review.

"We congratulate Itamar Medical for winning our 2020 SleepTech Award by further innovating their product to help advance sleep technology. Their response to customer insights and needs is particularly relevant this year in the effort to promote better sleep health during a pandemic," said John Lopos, CEO of NSF.

"We are honored and delighted to receive the 2020 SleepTech® Award and to be recognized by the NSF for our achievements in the field of sleep medicine and technology. Sleep Apnea is a serious disease with serious consequences. We are very proud of the home-based innovative technology and the digital health platform we have built to deliver simple and reliable solutions for the diagnosis and management of this condition," said Gilad Glick, CEO, Itamar Medical.

The NSF would also like to acknowledge two semi-finalists: EnsoData and Bryte. EnsoData's EnsoSleep is a sleep scoring AI technology, which reads waveforms to diagnose, monitor, and treat patients. Bryte's Restorative Bed measures, learns, tests, and applies what sleepers need to improve their sleep. "We couldn't have been more impressed with all three finalists. We struggled to select a winner," said judge Lloyd Sommers, Chair of the NSF Sleep Tech Council.

The SleepTech® Award is given annually by NSF based on the recommendation of a panel of sleep experts who review the descriptions and representations of how the applicants' products and services support sleep science and achieve innovation in sleep technology in order to improve sleep health.

NSF has no financial relationship with the 2020 SleepTech Award winner.

About the National Sleep Foundation: National Sleep Foundation (NSF) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation dedicated to improving health and well-being through sleep education and advocacy. Founded in 1990, the NSF is committed to advancing excellence in sleep health theory, education, research and practice. theNSF.org │SleepHealthJournal.org

