ITAMG Cares Launches to Help Connect Students with Computers

ITAMG has been providing IT asset disposal (ITAD) services for mid and large companies in corporate America, as well as the education and healthcare sectors since 1999. They advertise their electronics recycling services as promoting environmental stewardship, providing high value returns for liquidated equipment, ensuring customer satisfaction, and committing to various social missions.

Many large organizations have difficulty donating retired computer equipment because of security, regulatory compliance, operational hurdles, and financial obligations. ITAMG provides an asset management program that enables organizations to dispose of their computer equipment in a secure manner and then re-distribute these computers to families and students in high need areas.

ITAMG Cares plans to get laptops into the hands of children that need them, primarily in the New York Metro area. When asked about future goals for the program Richard Sommers CEO of ITAMG replied, "Over the last five or so years we have donated over 10,000 machines via partnership with an established not for profit. This is not enough. Our hope is with some key Fortune 500 supporters we are already in talks with that we can do that kind of volume in a year or less."

When asked why ITAMG Cares is being established now, Richard Sommers responded, "Unfortunately our previous donation partner stopped accepting hardware donations, so I decided it was time to do it myself." He continued, "The plan is to provide large corporate partners with all the tools they need in order to do the good they want in the community."

ITAMG Cares claims that all parties in the enterprise will have their needs met through their secure program that includes logistics, data destruction, auditing and testing systems, compliance reporting, imaging services, Windows 10 installation and equipment distribution directly to the beneficiaries.

For more information please visit us at ITAMG Cares or contact:

Richard Sommers

CEO

IT Asset Management Group

516.342.7797

[email protected]

SOURCE IT Asset Management Group

Related Links

http://www.itamg.com

