ITAÚ UNIBANCO - 2Q23 Results

SÃO PAULO, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. announces to its shareholders and the market at large that the Complete Financial Statements and the Management Discussion and Analysis for the 2nd quarter of 2023 ending June 30, 2023, are already available on the Investor Relations website (www.itau.com.br/investor-relations).

Virtual meeting on the result will be held on Tuesday, August 08 at 09:00 a.m. (EDT).

Renato Lulia Jacob

Group Head of Investor Relations and Market Intelligence

