Itaú Unibanco - Conference Call Invitation

SAO PAULO, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (B3: ITUB4 and ITUB3 andNYSE: ITUB) informs that it will disclose its quarterly results on the Investor Relations website on May 02 (Thursday) after the closing of the stock markets in Brazil and the United States.

We have the pleasure to invite you to participate in our teleconferences on May 03 (Friday) at the times informed below:

SCHEDULE OF THE TELECONFERENCES

English

09:00 AM (EDT)

10:00 AM (Brasília time)

(1-844) 204-8942 (toll free from USA)

(1-412) 717-9627 (other countries)

(55-11) 2820-4001 or

(55-11) 3193-1001 (in Brazil)

Portuguese

10:30 AM (EDT)

11:30 AM (Brasília Time)

(55-11) 2820-4001

(55-11) 3193-1001

To watch them on the Internet, please access: www.itau.com.br/relacoes-com-investidores and the audio broadcast is compatible with any browser and mobile devices (IOS and Android).

On our Investor Relations website, please click on the banner and register in advance for the teleconference.

PRESENTATION

Candido Bracher

President and CEO (Chief Executive Officer)

Milton Maluhy Filho

Executive Vice President, CFO (Chief Financial Officer) and CRO (Chief Risk Officer)

Alexsandro Broedel

Group Executive Finance Director and Head of Investor Relations

The conference calls will also be archived in audio format on the same website. To access an audio replay of the conference calls, which will be available until May 09, 2019, dial (55 11) 3193-1012 or (55 11) 2820-4012. Access codes: 4937034# (call in Portuguese) and 7174800# (call in English). On the morning of the conference call, the slide presentation will be available for viewing and downloading. If you have any questions, please contact RIWeb customer service, at (55 11) 3897-0855 or atendimento@riweb.com.br.

Access code: Itaú Unibanco

investor.relations@itau-unibanco.com.br

www.itau.com.br/investor-relations

