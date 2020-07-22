Itaú Unibanco - Conference Call Invitation

SÃO PAULO, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ltaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (B3: ITUB4 and ITUB3 andNYSE: ITUB) informs that it will disclose its quarterly results on the lnvestor Relations website on August 03rd (Monday), after the closing of the stock markets in Brazil and in the United States.

We have the pleasure of inviting you to participate in our teleconferences on August 04th (Tuesday) at the times listed below:

These weblinks are also available on our lnvestor Relations website: www.itau.com.br/investor-relations. Please note that broadcast is compatible with the latest version of the browser and any mobile device (iOS and Android).

Presentation

Candido Bracher

President and CEO

Milton Maluhy Filho

Executive Vice President, CFO and CRO

Alexsandro Broedel

Executive Director, Group Head of Finance and IR

Renato Lulia Jacob

Head of IR and Market lntelligence

The conference calls will also be archived in audio format on the same website. To access an audio replay of the conference calIs, which will be available until August 10th, 2020, dial (55 11) 3193-1012 or (55 11) 2820-4012. Access codes: 8193390# (call in Portuguese) and 1735790# (call in English). On the morning of the conference calls, the slide presentations will be available for viewing and downloading. lf you have any technical issues, please contact Choruscall customer service at [email protected]

[email protected]

www.itau.com.br/investor-relations

SOURCE Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.

Related Links

www.itau.com.br

