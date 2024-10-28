ITAÚ UNIBANCO - Interactive Meeting Invite 3Q2024
News provided byItaú Unibanco Holding S.A.
Oct 28, 2024, 10:26 ET
SÃO PAULO, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 5th, at 8 a.m. (EST) and 10 a.m. (Brasília time), we will present our 3Q24 results in Portuguese and English, in an interactive meeting, with a Q&A session at the end.
To take part in the interactive meeting, register at the following link:
The participants in our interactive meeting will be: Milton Maluhy – CEO, Gabriel Amado de Moura – CFO, Renato Lulia – Head of Corporate Strategy, Investor Relations and Corporate Development and Gustavo Lopes Rodrigues – IRO.
Results will be published in the investor relations website on November 4th, after trading hours.
Follow Itaú Unibanco's latest news on our Investor Relations website.
CONTACT:
Itaú Unibanco – Comunicação Corporativa
(11) 5019-8880 / 8881
[email protected]
SOURCE Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.
