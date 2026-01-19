ITAÚ UNIBANCO - Interactive Meeting Invite 4Q25

SÃO PAULO, Jan. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 5, 2026, at 8 a.m. (EST) and 10 a.m. (Brasília time), we will present our 4Q25 results in Portuguese and English, in an interactive meeting, with a Q&A session at the end.

To take part in the interactive meeting, register at the following link:

Itaú Results 4Q25

The speakers in our interactive meeting will be: Milton Maluhy – CEO, Gabriel Amado de Moura – CFO, Renato Lulia – Head of Corporate Strategy, Investor Relations and Corporate Development and Gustavo Lopes Rodrigues – IRO.

Results will be published on the Investor Relations website on February 4, 2026, after trading hours.

Follow Itaú Unibanco's latest news on our Investor Relations website.

