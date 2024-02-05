ITAÚ UNIBANCO - MATERIAL FACT - Payment of dividends and interest on capital

News provided by

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.

05 Feb, 2024, 17:22 ET

SÃO PAULO, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. ("Company") informs its stockholders that, as of this date, the Board of Directors has resolved on the payment of dividends to be made on March 08, 2024, in the amount of R$1.125125 per share for fiscal year of 2023, in addition to the previously declared amounts for the same fiscal year, based on the calculation of the final stockholding position registered on February 21, 2024, totaling R$11.0 billion.

The Board of Directors has also approved the payment of the interest on capital[1], also to be made on March 08, 2024, already declared in accordance with the Material Facts disclosed on:

  • September 6, 2023, in the gross amount of R$0.2693 (net amount of R$0.228905) per share, based on the final stockholding position recorded on September 18, 2023; and
  • November 24, 2023, in the gross amount of R$0.24724 (net amount of R$0.210154) per share, based on the final stockholding position recorded on December 6, 2023.

Therefore, stockholders holding shares in the stockholding positions mentioned above will receive on March 8, 2024 dividends and interest on capital in the net amount of R$1.564184 per share.

If you have any questions, please access www.itau.com.br/investor-relations and follow the route: services to investors > Contact IR.

RENATO LULIA JACOB
Group Head of Investor Relations and Market Intelligence

1 Except for the corporate stockholders able to prove that they are immune or exempt from such withholding.
Note: The amounts paid per share as interest on capital are the same for common (ITUB3) and preferred (ITUB4) shares.

Contact: Itaú Unibanco – Comunicação Corporativa
Phone: (11) 5019-8880 / 8881
E-mail: [email protected]

SOURCE Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.

Also from this source

ITAÚ UNIBANCO - MATERIAL FACT: PROJECTIONS 2024

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. ("Itaú Unibanco" or "Company"), in compliance with the provisions in Article 157, paragraph 4 of Law No. 6,404/76 and in...

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. Results for the 4th quarter of 2023

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. announces to its shareholders and the market at large that the Complete Financial Statements and the Management Discussion ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Financial Technology

Image1

Financial Technology

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.