ITAÚ UNIBANCO - Projections

MATERIAL FACT

SÃO PAULO, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. ("Company" or "Itaú Unibanco"), in compliance with Article 157, Paragraph 4 of Law 6,404/76 and Resolution no. 44/21 of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission, informs its stockholders and the market in general that as of this date it has released its revised projections for the year 2023 in accordance with the provision in item 03 ("Projections") of the Reference Form.



Consolidated



previous reviewed

total credit portfolio¹ growth between

6.0% and 9.0% maintained

financial margin with clients growth between

13.5% and 16.5% maintained

financial margin with the market between

R$2.0 bn and R$4.0 bn maintained

cost of credit² between

R$36.5 bn and R$40.5 bn maintained

commissions and fees and results

from insurance operations³ growth between

7.5% and 10.5% growth between

5.0% and 7.0%

non interest expenses growth between

5.0% and 9.0% maintained consolidated efficiency ratio below

40% and below 38% in Brazil effective tax rate between

28.5% and 31.5% between

27.0% and 29.0%

(1) Includes financial guarantees provided and corporate securities; (2) Composed of results from loan losses, impairment and discounts granted; (3) Commissions and fees (+) income from insurance, pension plan and premium bonds operations (-) expenses for claims (-) insurance, pension plan and premium bonds selling expenses.

It's important to mention that, as of the third quarter of 2023, the Company considers in the management purposes a cost of capital of around 14.25% p.y.

Information on outlooks for the business, projections and operational and financial goals are solely forecasts, based on management's current outlook in relation to the future of Itaú Unibanco. These expectations are highly dependent on market conditions, general economic performance of the country, of the sector and the international markets. Therefore, our effective results and performance may differ from those forecasted in this prospective information.

São Paulo, August 07th, 2023

Renato Lulia Jacob

Group Head of Investor Relations and Market Intelligence

