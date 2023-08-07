ITAÚ UNIBANCO - Projections

News provided by

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.

07 Aug, 2023, 18:55 ET

MATERIAL FACT

SÃO PAULO, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. ("Company" or "Itaú Unibanco"), in compliance with Article 157, Paragraph 4 of Law 6,404/76 and Resolution no. 44/21 of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission, informs its stockholders and the market in general that as of this date it has released its revised projections for the year 2023 in accordance with the provision in item 03 ("Projections") of the Reference Form.

Consolidated

previous

reviewed

total credit portfolio¹

growth between
6.0% and 9.0%

maintained

financial margin with clients

growth between
13.5% and 16.5%

maintained

financial margin with the market

between
R$2.0 bn and R$4.0 bn

maintained

cost of credit²

between
R$36.5 bn and R$40.5 bn

maintained

commissions and fees and results
from insurance operations³

growth between
7.5% and 10.5%

growth between
5.0% and 7.0%

non interest expenses

growth between
5.0% and 9.0%

maintained

consolidated efficiency ratio below
40% and below 38% in Brazil

effective tax rate

between
28.5% and 31.5%

between
27.0% and 29.0%

(1) Includes financial guarantees provided and corporate securities; (2) Composed of results from loan losses, impairment and discounts granted; (3) Commissions and fees (+) income from insurance, pension plan and premium bonds operations (-) expenses for claims (-) insurance, pension plan and premium bonds selling expenses.

It's important to mention that, as of the third quarter of 2023, the Company considers in the management purposes a cost of capital of around 14.25% p.y.

Information on outlooks for the business, projections and operational and financial goals are solely forecasts, based on management's current outlook in relation to the future of Itaú Unibanco. These expectations are highly dependent on market conditions, general economic performance of the country, of the sector and the international markets. Therefore, our effective results and performance may differ from those forecasted in this prospective information.

São Paulo, August 07th, 2023

Renato Lulia Jacob

Group Head of Investor Relations and Market Intelligence

Contact:
Itaú Unibanco – Comunicação Corporativa 
Telefone: (11) 5019-8880 / 8881
E-mail: [email protected]

SOURCE Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.

Also from this source

ITAÚ UNIBANCO - Resultados 2T23

ITAÚ UNIBANCO - 2Q23 Results

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.