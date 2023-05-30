ITAÚ UNIBANCO - We invite you to 2023 Itaú Day

News provided by

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.

30 May, 2023, 09:42 ET

SÃO PAULO, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In this 100% digital meeting, investors and analysts may submit their questions to the executives, who will clarify their doubts and provide updates on the results and the progress of the strategic goals.

Register and submit your question: https://mailerurl.mziq.com/ls/click?upn=9C1nDCSTDIGQBf5S24-2FV9MfXkM01GVbwwNcGdqcIVWbORsaZLiwuvsWTylp2zK08YJAIVjN3ueF9HSEc5W3xWm2zdlaVasEBHx5sWvdbwq4-3DQK4f_Em-2F6Tn53n3Yn4GGACh3l5uumANxuudam8LuKVMsf9ygRiDMjTFGewqB-2BvNuxCtPuhckeJAbuW3JExIhELwkr3gS5W6T2wkGqoh-2Ful9MGp7YnIl5cD6OaNuCEHzC1wSEmNdJRPl0lXtreAoM0GIGIEpuycW1niQRFlrEOGul-2Fuiop3itTElNvF70Vyqj9e9aC9tx5UsEPPSCxjL-2Bag8dCZOpRu8a-2Busfoqq2u5yXL0h590revyxqkfnDDcd-2BpUPLaRYM2aGWhoxBdQmboy38WUVZxa77R7yhis5Ej8i7pgRiaYJK5oq2HRPJqxV-2Bpdc8bGLl7USKFAHa8TcnFvCmsunBI2k3mt-2FwhDNZQHrcdQ2ZGF9vdPnQkGYdR7D5KO0msRlcBEIH9h2NXiiMQoVMx-2FDW-2B9BDaM23sSnYd5TxoCxYOPqv-2FvLWqrBcyBqpPfxjecFW1c5nknWQM52B9G1I-2B4g-3D-3D 

June 15th

From 8 a.m to
10h30 a.m (EDT) 

Participants 

Pedro Moreira Salles and Roberto Setubal  
Co-chairmen of the Board of Directors

Milton Maluhy Filho  
CEO

All members of the Executive Committee 

Visit our website for further information: itau.com.br/relações-com-investidores/en/

Contact: Itaú Unibanco – Comunicação Corporativa 
(11) 5019-8880 / 8881
[email protected]

SOURCE Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.

