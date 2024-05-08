ITAÚ UNIBANCO - Itaú Day 2024

SÃO PAULO, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- We invite you to Itaú Day 2024

We invite you to our 100% digital meeting in which our executives will share our businesses' strategy evolution.

June 19th from 8 a.m. (Brasília time) to 10:30 a.m. (EDT)

Sign up and submit your question

https://live.popcast.com.br/itauday2024/Default_eng.aspx

Participants

Pedro Moreira Salles and Roberto Setubal

Co-Chairmen of Board of Directors

Milton Maluhy Filho CEO

All members of the Executive Committee

Follow Itaú Unibanco's latest news on our Investor Relations website.

Contact: Itaú Unibanco – Comunicação Corporativa

Phone: (11) 5019-8880 / 8881

E-mail: [email protected]

SOURCE Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.