ITAÚ UNIBANCO - Itaú Day 2024

SÃO PAULO, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- We invite you to Itaú Day 2024
We invite you to our 100% digital meeting in which our executives will share our businesses' strategy evolution.
June 19th from 8 a.m. (Brasília time) to 10:30 a.m. (EDT)
https://live.popcast.com.br/itauday2024/Default_eng.aspx
Participants
Pedro Moreira Salles and Roberto Setubal
Co-Chairmen of Board of Directors
Milton Maluhy Filho CEO
All members of the Executive Committee
