ITAÚ UNIBANCO - Itaú Day 2024

Jun 05, 2024, 12:30 ET
SÃO PAULO, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- We invite you to our 100% digital meeting in which our executives will share our businesses' strategy evolution.
Jun 19th from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. (Brasília time)
Sign up and submit your question
https://live.popcast.com.br/itauday2024/Default_eng.aspx
Participants
Pedro Moreira Salles and Roberto Setubal
Co-Chairmen of Board of Directors
Milton Maluhy Filho
CEO
All members of the Executive Committee
