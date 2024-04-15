ITAÚ UNIBANCO 1Q24 Results

SAO PAULO, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 7th, at 10 a.m. (Brasília time) and 9 a.m. (EDT), we will present our 1Q24 results in Portuguese and English, in an interactive meeting, with a Q&A session at the end.

To take part in the interactive meeting, register at the following link: https://live.popcast.com.br/itau/resultados1t24/Default_eng.aspx

The participants in our interactive meeting will be: Milton Maluhy – CEO, Alexsandro Broedel – CFO and Renato Lulia – IRO

Results will be published in the investor relations website on May 6th, after trading hours.

