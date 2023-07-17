ITAÚ UNIBANCO 2Q23 Results

17 Jul, 2023, 13:06 ET
SÃO PAULO, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --
2Q23 Results
Results will be published in the investor relations website on August 7th, after trading hours in Brazil and the United States.
Interactive meeting
We will present our 2Q23 in an interactive meeting, with a Q&A session and the end.
Aug 8th
at 9 a.m (EDT)
at 10 a.m (Brasília time)
portuguese and english
Check out the speakers
Milton Maluhy – CEO
Alexsandro Broedel – CFO
Renato Lulia – IRO
Contact:
Itaú Unibanco – Corporate Communication
(11) 5019-8880 / 8881
[email protected]
SOURCE Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.
