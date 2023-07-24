ITAÚ UNIBANCO 2Q23 Results

SÃO PAULO, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

2Q23 Results

Results will be published in the investor relations website on August 7th, after trading hours in Brazil and the United States.

Interactive meeting

We will present our 2Q23 in an interactive meeting, with a Q&A session and the end.

Aug 8th



at 9 a.m (EDT)

at 10 a.m (Brasília time)

portuguese and english

register now

Check out the speakers

Milton Maluhy – CEO

Alexsandro Broedel – CFO

Renato Lulia – IRO

Follow Itaú Unibanco's latest news on our Investor Relations website.

Contact:

Itaú Unibanco – Comunicação Corporativa

(11) 5019-8880 / 8881

[email protected]

SOURCE Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.