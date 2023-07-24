ITAÚ UNIBANCO 2Q23 Results

2Q23 Results

Results will be published in the investor relations website on August 7th, after trading hours in Brazil and the United States. 

Interactive meeting

We will present our 2Q23 in an interactive meeting, with a Q&A session and the end.

Aug 8th

at 9 a.m (EDT)
at 10 a.m (Brasília time)
portuguese and english

Milton Maluhy – CEO
Alexsandro Broedel – CFO
Renato Lulia – IRO

