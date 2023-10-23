ITAÚ UNIBANCO 3Q23 Results
23 Oct, 2023, 09:26 ET
SÃO PAULO, Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --
3Q23 Results
Results will be published in the investor relations website on November 6th, after trading hours in Brazil and the United States.
Interactive meeting
We will present our 3Q23 in an interactive meeting, with a Q&A session and the end.
Nov 7th
at 8 a.m (EST)
at 10 a.m (Brasília time)
portuguese and english
Check out the speakers
Milton Maluhy – CEO
Alexsandro Broedel – CFO
Renato Lulia – IRO
Follow Itaú Unibanco's latest news on our Investor Relations website.
Contact:
Itaú Unibanco – Corporate Communication
(11) 5019-8880 / 8881
press@itau-unibanco.com.br
SOURCE Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.
Share this article