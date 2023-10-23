ITAÚ UNIBANCO 3Q23 Results

SÃO PAULO, Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

3Q23 Results

Results will be published in the investor relations website on November 6th, after trading hours in Brazil and the United States.

Interactive meeting

We will present our 3Q23 in an interactive meeting, with a Q&A session and the end.

Nov 7th

at 8 a.m (EST)

at 10 a.m (Brasília time)

portuguese and english

_register now_

Check out the speakers

Milton Maluhy – CEO

Alexsandro Broedel – CFO

Renato Lulia – IRO

Contact:

Itaú Unibanco – Corporate Communication

(11) 5019-8880 / 8881

press@itau-unibanco.com.br

