ITAÚ UNIBANCO 3Q23 Results

SAO PAULO, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Results will be published in the investor relations website on November 6th, after trading hours in Brazil and the United States.

On November 7, at 10 a.m. (Brasília time) and 8 a.m. (EST), we will present our 3Q23 results in Portuguese and English, in an interactive meeting, with a Q&A session at the end.

To take part in the interactive meeting, register at the following link: https://live.popcast.com.br/itau/resultados3t23/Default_eng.aspx

The participants in our interactive meeting will be: Milton Maluhy – CEO, Alexsandro Broedel – CFO and Renato Lulia – IRO

Follow Itaú Unibanco's latest news on our Investor Relations website.

Contact: Itaú Unibanco – Comunicação Corporativa

Phone: (11) 5019-8880 / 8881

E-mail: [email protected].br

SOURCE Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.