ITAÚ UNIBANCO 4Q23 Results

SAO PAULO, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 6th, at 10 a.m. (Brasília time) and 8 a.m. (EST), we will present our 4Q23 results in Portuguese and English, in an interactive meeting, with a Q&A session at the end.

To take part in the interactive meeting, register at the following link: https://live.popcast.com.br/itau/resultados4t23/Default_eng.aspx

The participants in our interactive meeting will be: Milton Maluhy – CEO, Alexsandro Broedel – CFO and Renato Lulia – IRO

Results will be published in the investor relations website on February 5th, after trading hours in Brazil and the United States.

