ITAÚ UNIBANCO 4Q23 Results

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.

29 Jan, 2024

SAO PAULO, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 6th, at 10 a.m. (Brasília time) and 8 a.m. (EST), we will present our 4Q23 results in Portuguese and English, in an interactive meeting, with a Q&A session at the end.

To take part in the interactive meeting, register at the following link: https://live.popcast.com.br/itau/resultados4t23/Default_eng.aspx

The participants in our interactive meeting will be: Milton Maluhy – CEO, Alexsandro Broedel – CFO and Renato Lulia – IRO

Results will be published in the investor relations website on February 5th, after trading hours in Brazil and the United States.

Follow Itaú Unibanco's latest news on our Investor Relations website.

Contact: Itaú Unibanco – Corporate Communication
Telephone: (11) 5019-8880 / 8881
E-mail: [email protected].br

SOURCE Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.

