Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Information on the 2019 2nd quarter result

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.

Jul 31, 2019, 09:05 ET

SÃO PAULO, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. ("Company") announces to its shareholders and the market at large that the Complete Financial Statements and the Management Discussion and Analysis for the 2nd quarter of 2019 ending June 30, 2019 are already available on the Investor Relations website (www.itau.com.br/investor-relations).

Conference calls on the result will be held on Tuesday, July 30 in English at 09:00 a.m. (EDT) and in Portuguese at 10:30 a.m. (EDT).

Alexsandro Broedel
Group Executive Finance Director and Head of Investor Relations 

http://www.itau.com.br/investor-relations

