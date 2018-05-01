Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. Announcement to the Market - BRGAAP - Results for the 1st Quarter of 2018

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. Results for the 1st quarter of 2018

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.

SÃO PAULO, May 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. ("Company") announces to its shareholders and the market at large that the Complete Financial Statements and the Management Discussion and Analysis for the 1st quarter of 2018 ending March 31, 2018 are already available at the Investor Relations website (www.itau.com.br/investor-relations).

Conference calls will be held with research analysts on Wednesday, May 2 in English at 10:00 a.m. (Brasília time) and in Portuguese at 11:30 a.m. (Brasília time).

 São Paulo – SP, May 1, 2018.

Alexsandro Broedel

Group Executive Finance Director and Investor Relations Officer

Contact:
Itaú Unibanco - Corporate Communication
55 (11) 5019-8880 / 8881 - imprensa@itau-unibanco.com.br 

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. Announcement to the Market - BRGAAP - Results for the 1st Quarter of 2018

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.

