Itaú Unibanco Holdings S.A. - Announcement to the Market

SÃO PAULO, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. is pleased to announce that it was the winner of the 21st Abrasca Award for the Best Annual Report, obtaining the maximum score in the category of publicly held companies with revenues exceeding R$3 billion.

Established by Abrasca (The Brazilian Association of Publicly-Held Companies) in 1999, the award aims to encourage the preparation of reports whose content presents greater clarity, transparency, quality of information and innovation. The Judging Comission, consisted of eleven capital market entities, uses objective evaluation criteria.

Our 2018 Integrated Annual Report* embodies significant changes compared to previous editions, mainly: the unification of the Annual Report and the Integrated Reporting, and the incorporation of the management commentary on the annual results in IFRS.

This recognition reflects the ongoing commitment of Itaú Unibanco to transparency and best practices in disclosure of information to the market.

São Paulo, December 10, 2019.

ALEXSANDRO BROEDEL

Group Executive Finance Director and Head of Investor Relations

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.

*Our 2018 Integrated Annual Report was published in April 2019 and is available at: https://www.itau.com.br/relacoes-com-investidores/relatorio-anual/2018/en/index.html#home

