ITC Exclusion Order Now in Effect against Jennewein Biotechnologie GmbH

WOBURN, Mass., July 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Glycosyn LLC, a pioneer in in the field of Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMOs), which are prebiotics known to support a healthy gut microbiome, and which were previously found only in breast milk, announced today that the exclusion order issued by the International Trade Commission (ITC) against Jennewein Biotechnologie GmbH ("Jennewein"") is now in force. On May 19, 2020, the ITC held that Jennewein was engaged in the unlawful importation, sale for importation, or sale within the United States after importation, of certain HMOs that infringe one or more claims of Glycosyn's U.S. Patent No. 9,970,018 ("the '018 patent"). The ITC therefore determined to exclude from the U.S. market Jennewein's infringing HMOs, subject to review by the U.S. President. The Presidential review period has expired and the exclusion order is now in effect.

Prior to the exclusion order, Jennewein supplied HMOs used in Abbott Nutrition's Similac® line of infant formulas, with Abbott claiming the HMOs were a leading pediatric innovation breakthrough. See https://abbottfamily.com.sg/similac-2fl. "Glycosyn respects intellectual property and expects others to do the same. Glycosyn has dedicated itself to the research and development of breakthrough technologies in the field of HMOs. We are intent on protecting our IP from unlawful use by our competitors," said Howard M. Newburg, CEO of Glycosyn.

About Glycosyn LLC

Glycosyn LLC is a biotechnology-based therapeutics, diagnostics and dietary supplement company, whose mission is to enhance health through genetic engineering. Glycosyn develops efficient and cost effective technologies for synthesizing and producing Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMOs), which are major health-giving components of human milk. Glycosyn owns exclusive rights for methods of manufacturing HMOs as well as for use of HMOs in treating Inflammatory Bowel Disease and Irritable Bowel Syndrome, and for the use of HMOs as prebiotics, with other patents in process. Glycosyn Health Initiatives (GHI) is a non-profit dedicated to bringing the benefits of HMOs to those who need them most in the developing world.

SOURCE Glycosyn LLC