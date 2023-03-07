ITC Federal Announces New Chief Technology Officer (CTO)

Technology leader and cloud subject matter expert joins ITC to accelerate innovation

FAIRFAX, Va., March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ITC Federal (ITC), a provider of advanced information technology solutions to the federal government, announced that innovator and technologist Dr. Imran Bashir has joined its team as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). In this role, he will help propel ITC's next growth stage by driving the company's innovation and strategic growth vision while enhancing the customer and partner experience.

Imran Bashir

"ITC is very proud to welcome Dr. Imran Bashir as our CTO and member of our executive team," said Greg Fitzgerald, CEO of ITC. "Imran's experience building enterprise delivery capabilities and solutions leveraging emerging technologies is key to ITC's future success as we mature our modernization solution offerings. We look forward to having Imran collaborate with our executive team, customers, and partners to continue to deliver forward-looking and innovative solutions to solve mission requirements."

Bashir brings to ITC deep technology expertise in leading high-performing teams. Before joining ITC Federal, he was Vice President of Emerging Technologies and CTO of Cloud Computing at ECS and Managing Director of Emerging Technology at Apex, both ASGN companies. Bashir has helped establish multiple centers of excellence (CoE), including cloud, cyber, and artificial intelligence, and has successfully served customers in the healthcare, education, federal civilian, DoD, state and local, and commercial sectors.

"What drew me to ITC is the company's strong leadership, rapid growth trajectory, and passion for delivering transformative and scalable solutions to its customers," said Dr. Bashir about his new role. "I look forward to leading the talented technology team in solving complex issues and accelerating ITC's technology strategy."

Bashir's technical expertise has been recognized by The Consulting Report, naming him one of the Top 25 Technology Leaders in Consulting in 2022, and by The Potomac Officers Club, naming him as one of the Five Executives Implementing Emerging Technologies in the Government Contracting Sector in 2021. He earned a BS in Electronics Engineering from Lahore, Pakistan, and an MS and Ph.D. in Computer Engineering from Syracuse University. Bashir is also the author of numerous papers, articles, and a book and is a frequent presenter at conferences and technical summits.­­

Founded in 2006, ITC Federal is a leading technology service provider supporting the federal government. ITC brings experienced teams to help customers deliver on their mission-critical requirements. ITC is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia. For more information on all the great things occurring at ITC, visit www.ITCFederal.com.

