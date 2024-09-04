ITC Federal Announces Venture Capital Investment from Blue Delta Capital Partners

ARLINGTON, Va., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ITC Federal (ITC), an established provider of mission-focused IT solutions and enterprise services to U.S. federal agencies, today announced a strategic venture capital investment from Blue Delta Capital Partners (Blue Delta), a growth-stage venture capital firm focused exclusively on the U.S. Federal Government Services market. This partnership represents a significant milestone in ITC Federal's evolution, providing the capital, resources, and industry expertise that will help further enhance the company's proven capabilities, its ability to pursue strategic acquisitions, and to further expand its impact across key federal agencies focused on law enforcement and national security missions.

Aligning Forces for Continued Expansion

The investment from Blue Delta Capital Partners is a strong endorsement of ITC Federal's accomplishments to date, its management team, the company's service offerings, and its potential for significant future growth. "We are delighted to secure this venture capital investment from Blue Delta Capital Partners as we embark on the next chapter in ITC Federal's growth," said Greg Fitzgerald, CEO of ITC Federal. "Blue Delta's deep and proven expertise in the federal market and their successful track record with companies like ours makes them an ideal partner for our team as we continue to drive innovation for our national security and law enforcement customers and deliver unparalleled value to their missions."

Foundation for Long-Term Success

For nearly two decades, ITC Federal has worked alongside government leaders to support missions focused on national security, law enforcement, and citizen services by providing full lifecycle enterprise IT, cloud infrastructure, DevSecOps, federal financial systems, and delivering mission-focused outcomes. With Blue Delta's support, ITC will continue to expand its service delivery capabilities and solution offerings, further cementing its reputation as a reliable partner to our nation's vital IT services missions. Phil Nolan, General Partner at Blue Delta Capital Partners, remarked on his firm's investment: "ITC Federal has built an impressive reputation for delivering mission-critical solutions to law enforcement and national security customers in the federal government. We are thrilled to join Greg's team and support their expansion plans, helping to amplify their impact in the market. Our investment reflects our strong belief in ITC's leadership team and their strategic vision for the future."

About ITC Federal

ITC Federal is a large IT solutions and enterprise services provider dedicated to supporting the national security and law enforcement missions of federal government agencies. With the resources and scale necessary to meet mission-critical demands, ITC Federal is deeply committed to the success of its government clients. www.ITCFederal.com

About Blue Delta Capital Partners

Blue Delta, a growth-stage venture capital firm founded in 2009, focuses on the U.S. federal government services market. The firm partners with entrepreneurs seeking growth without losing control or incurring heavy debt, offering decades of venture capital and operational expertise to deliver value beyond capital. www.bluedeltacapitalpartners.com

