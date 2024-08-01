ITC Federal Hires Josh Zloba as Chief Operating Officer

Zloba joins ITC Federal in ITC's next phase of growth.

FAIRFAX, Va., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ITC Federal (ITC), a leading technology solutions provider, is pleased to announce the appointment of Josh Zloba as its Chief Operating Officer (COO). In his new role, Zloba will oversee day-to-day operations of the corporation as well as all service delivery to its federal customers.

Joshua Zloba

"Josh Zloba is a proven leader with experience managing operations and providing enterprise IT services in the full & open market," said Greg Fitzgerald, Chief Executive Officer of ITC. "His leadership will be invaluable as we continue to professionalize our business operations and scale our team to grow and compete in the unrestricted market."

Zloba joins ITC from SOSi Inc., where he served as Vice President of Technology and Engineering. During his tenure, Zloba played a pivotal role in enhancing operational efficiency and leading mission-critical IT and cybersecurity projects for federal customers globally.

With over 28 years of industry experience, Zloba will collaborate closely with ITC's executive leadership team to execute the company's growth strategy and further enhance its expanding operations and capabilities as ITC continues its ascent into the full and open market.

"I am honored to join ITC at such a pivotal time," said Zloba. "I eagerly anticipate collaborating with the teams at ITC to augment our operational capabilities and maintain the exceptional service we provide to our federal customers. Together, we will build on the strong foundation that has been established and propel the company toward even greater success in the days ahead."

About ITC Federal

Founded in 2006, ITC Federal is a leading technology solutions provider supporting the federal government. ITC brings experienced teams to help customers deliver their mission-critical requirements. ITC is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia. For more information on all the great things occurring at ITC, visit www.ITCFederal.com.

