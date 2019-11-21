ITC Grants Electrolux Request for Ban on Counterfeit and Infringing Water Filters

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent study by the Association for Home Appliance Manufacturers about counterfeit water filters concluded that "counterfeit refrigerator water filters pose a serious risk to consumer health and safety." The study revealed these counterfeit filters have "an overwhelming failure to remove harmful contaminants" that could harm the well-being of American consumers.

This is an important ban for Electrolux, but even more so for consumers. Electrolux is committed to providing filters that are certified to NSF standards and deliver safer, great tasting water. This ruling allows consumers to purchase safe filters without the interference from untrusted sources. Consumers can learn more about this issue here.

To stop the flow of counterfeit filters into the country, on June 8, 2018, Electrolux and KX Technologies jointly filed a complaint requesting that ITC investigate the importation of infringing water filters into the United States.

Section 337 of the Tariff Act of 1930 provides for the investigation of any unfair act in the importation of articles into the United States, including the enforcement of intellectual property rights. If the ITC finds a violation of Section 337, it may issue (1) an exclusion order banning importation of the infringing goods and/or (2) a cease-and-desist order preventing the sale and distribution of the infringing goods, subject to severe civil penalties.

Because the infringing water filters were so numerous and the sources of the products were difficult or impossible to identify, the ITC issued a sweeping "General Exclusion Order" banning infringing water filters from any source, even if the party seeking to import the products was not specifically named in the investigation. The ITC also issued cease-and-desist orders preventing certain named parties from any commercial activity involving the infringing filters.

