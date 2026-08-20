ITC Makes Affirmative Final Determination in Landmark Trade Case on Hardwood and Decorative Plywood from China, Indonesia, and Vietnam, Wiley Reports

WASHINGTON, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In a victory for U.S. manufacturers of hardwood and decorative plywood (HDP), the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) made a unanimous affirmative final determination finding that the U.S. HDP industry has been materially injured by dumped and subsidized imports of HDP from China, Indonesia, and Vietnam. The ITC's August 19 findings pave the way for the imposition of antidumping and countervailing duty orders.

"This is a landmark win for American hardwood and decorative plywood producers and the thousands of their American workers who have been fighting unfair imports for over a decade," said Timothy C. Brightbill, counsel to the Coalition for Fair Trade in Hardwood Plywood and co-chair of Wiley's International Trade Practice. "This critical victory for the domestic industry will help level the playing field against unfair import competition."

The ITC determination follows petitions Wiley filed on May 22, 2025 on behalf of the Coalition, which consists of five leading U.S. HDP producers: Columbia Forest Products, Commonwealth Plywood, Manthei Wood Products, States Industries, and Timber Products. The petitions alleged that dumped and subsidized imports of Chinese, Indonesian, and Vietnamese HDP are injuring the domestic industry and threaten the industry with further injury.

On July 16, 2026, the U.S. Department of Commerce published affirmative final determinations of antidumping and countervailing (AD/CVD) duties, finding combined AD and CVD margins of 275% for China, 28% to 213% for Indonesia, and 138% to 255% for Vietnam. The final determinations included the following company-specific findings:

All Chinese producers are subject to a CVD rate of 88.96% and an AD rate of 187.27%.

Indonesian producer PT Wijaya Cahaya Timber is subject to a CVD rate of 58.39% and an AD rate of 15.4%.

Indonesia AD PT Sengon Indah Mas/PT Java Wood Industri is subject to a CVD rate of 4.22% and an AD rate of 23.88%.

Indonesian producer PT. Mustika Buana Sejahtera is subject to a CVD rate of 128.66% and an AD rate of 84.94%.

All other Indonesian producers are subject to a CVD rate of 40.87% and an AD rate of 18.1%.

Vietnamese producer Junma Phu Tho Co., Ltd., is subject to a CVD rate of 165.39% and an AD rate of 90.12%.

Vietnamese producer Trieu Thai Son Co., Ltd and Nhat Duy Production and Trading Co., Ltd. are subject to a CVD rate of 47.68% and an AD rate of 90.12%.

All other Vietnamese producers are subject to a CVD rate of 47.68% and an AD rate of 90.12%.

"We are grateful to the ITC Commissioners and staff for their hard work on these investigations, which will help the domestic industry and workers compete in a fairer market," said Stephanie M. Bell, a partner in Wiley's International Trade Practice.

Following the ITC's final affirmative determinations, the Commerce Department will issue AD/CVD orders requiring payment of the applicable duty deposits on imports of HDP from China, Indonesia, and Vietnam. The orders will remain in effect for a minimum of five years and may be reviewed annually through the Commerce Department's administrative review process to ensure that duty rates reflect current levels of unfair trade. While the ITC also found that imports of softwood structural plywood were negligible, and therefore terminated the investigation as to those imports, the petitions focused on decorative plywood, all of which was included in the ITC's affirmative determination. Duty evasion, absorption, and circumvention are strictly illegal.

For more information, please contact:

Timothy C. Brightbill

202-719-3138

[email protected]

Stephanie M. Bell

202-719-4384

[email protected]

SOURCE Wiley Rein LLP