Wiley Rein LLP Reports that CBP Announces Additional Interim Measures to Combat Duty Evasion on Golf Carts from China

WASHINGTON, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has announced that it is implementing interim measures under the Enforce and Protect Act (EAPA) to address duty evasion by importers of Chinese golf carts, personal transportation vehicles, low-speed vehicles, and light utility vehicles (collectively, LSPTVs). CBP's interim measures apply to Bintelli LLC, Venom EV LLC, and Vexas Corp. d/b/a Atlas Carts. These interim measures follow a string of similar interim measures issued earlier this year by CBP on other large importers of Chinese LSPTVs, including ICON EV LLC, Denago EV Corporation, Marxon Energy Inc, HDK Plastic Factory, Ltd. (U.S.A.), Aero Import LLC, Tao Motor Inc, Transvolt Inc., Veloz Powersports Inc., No Speed Limit Inc., Baike Inc., Alltrack Trading Inc., and GoLabs Inc, and STAR EV. Further analysis of CBP's interim measures is available on the agency's website.

As part of its determination, CBP found that there is reasonable suspicion that these companies are unlawfully evading payment of significant antidumping duties (AD) and countervailing duties (CVD) through various evasion schemes, including transshipment through Vietnam and Thailand. As a result, CBP is implementing interim measures that will extend and suspend liquidation of unliquidated entries of LSPTVs entered by these companies. CBP will also reject entries made by these companies on or after May 20, 2026, and require them to refile those entries as subject to the AD/CVD duties. CBP will further require live entry of such imports going forward at the applicable AD/CVD rates.

These interim measures represent an important step towards curbing rampant duty evasion by foreign producers of LSTPVs. In June 2024, the American Personal Transportation Vehicle Manufacturers Coalition, which is comprised of the two leading U.S. manufacturers of LSPTVs – Club Car, LLC and Textron Specialized Vehicles Inc., which manufactures E-Z-GO® and Cushman® vehicles – filed AD/CVD petitions seeking trade relief from surging import volumes of unfairly traded Chinese LSPTVs. Throughout the pendency of that investigation, Chinese producers and their U.S. importers began flagrantly evading the preliminary trade relief imposed. And after the U.S. Department of Commerce published its AD/CVD orders in August 2025, the evasion efforts of these same companies increased further. This has greatly limited the relief that should be afforded to the domestic industry by the AD/CVD orders

Under the orders, imports of LSPTVs from China are subject to significant AD/CVD duties. Antidumping duties range from 119% to 478%, and countervailing duties range between 31% and 679%. However, through the evasion schemes that CBP is investigating, many Chinese LSPTVs, including those that have been transshipped through third countries, have not been paying duties when they are entered into the United States.

CBP's announcement comes after the Coalition submitted several EAPA allegations to CBP. EAPA is a key trade enforcement mechanism that allows domestic manufacturers and other interested parties to inform CBP when importers are evading duties, which robs the United States of tariff revenue and prevents the trade relief intended by AD/CVD orders from taking effect.

"We applaud CBP for taking strong enforcement actions and for imposing interim measures to address the widespread duty evasion of these AD/CVD orders," said Robert E. DeFrancesco, counsel to the Coalition and partner in the International Trade Practice at Wiley Rein LLP. "We hope that CBP continues aggressively enforcing these orders, as doing so is necessary to ensure that the domestic industry is protected from unfair trade practices."

"E Z GO believes fair competition only works when everyone plays by the same rules," said Adam Harris, Senior Vice President and General Manager of E Z GO. "Today's action addresses clear concerns that certain imported vehicles are avoiding duties required under U.S. law. That kind of behavior hurts customers and dealers and undermines American manufacturers who do the right thing by investing in safety, quality, and compliance. We support Customs and Border Protection's enforcement efforts and expect a swift, transparent process that holds violators accountable and protects a fair marketplace."

"Club Car supports U.S. Customs and Border Protection's decision to open an EAPA investigation into the evasion of imported cars and assemblies that have entered the U.S. marketplace," said Craig Scanlon, Club Car's Chief Executive Officer. "For too long, unfairly traded and unsafe cars and assemblies have undercut American manufacturers and threatened American jobs. We believe strong enforcement of U.S. trade laws is essential to protecting families, workers, and businesses. Club Car remains committed to U.S. manufacturing and fair competition."

With interim measures in place, CBP will continue investigating duty evasion by Bintelli, Venom, and Vexas. CBP will likely issue its final determination as to evasion for these companies by May 2027. The Coalition will continue to participate in these proceedings and looks forward to the results of CBP's investigation. The Coalition will also continue to monitor foreign manufacturers and U.S. importers for evidence of illegal duty evasion, absorption, or transshipment, all of which are illegal under the U.S. trade laws.

For more information, please contact:

Robert E. DeFrancesco, III

202-719-7473

[email protected]

Derick G. Holt

202-719-7479

[email protected]

Theodore P. Brackemyre

202-719-7289

[email protected]

SOURCE Wiley Rein LLP