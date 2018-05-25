Itch, Scratch, Rash: Allergic Contact Dermatitis, The Lesser Known Allergy

Allergic contact dermatitis happens when your body contacts a substance or material to which you are allergic. You can be allergic to nickel (common in jewelry), black rubber (sporting goods), or shellac (nail polishes) among many other substances. In fact, more than 4,350 known substances can cause allergic contact dermatitis.

How do you know you are allergic? Symptoms range from dry, flaky skin to rash and even blister-like sacs filled with fluid (not pus) that can rupture and leave crusts. Itching can be intense. The only way to obtain a diagnosis is by having a skin patch test given to you by a trained clinician (primary care providers, allergist, or dermatologist).

Patch testing involves the application of panels containing individual test substances to your skin, typically your back. The panels are worn for 48 hours, after which they are removed by your provider. Additional office visits are required to have the results read and interpreted and to receive counseling on avoidance of allergenic substances as appropriate.

Dr. Curt Hamann, CEO of SmartPractice and Medical Director of the Contact Dermatitis Institute, explains the benefits of this approach. "Often, only a patient's symptoms of ACD are treated by prescribing a course of corticosteroids. This approach may offer temporary relief of symptoms but will not resolve the problem. I encourage all clinicians to consider patch testing patients with such rashes or to refer them to patch testing centers to ensure that every patient receives the diagnosis they deserve," said Dr. Curt Hamann, CEO of SmartPractice and Medical Director of the Contact Dermatitis Institute.

If you or someone you know suffers from recurring, unexplained rashes and have only received treatment to control the related symptoms, patch testing may identify the cause of the skin problem. Visit: myskinallergy.com to find a physician who performs patch testing in your area.

