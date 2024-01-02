Itchko and Misha Ezratti's GL Homes Donates Over $100,000 & Gives Back for the Holidays

SUNRISE, Fla., Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In the true spirit of giving, GL Homes took the lead as the title sponsor of five Boys & Girls Clubs holiday gift drives throughout Florida and has donated more than $100,000 towards the cause this holiday season. Thousands of children and teens in Collier, Lee, Palm Beach, and St. Lucie counties, plus the Tampa Bay area, received a present from their wish lists. For many of these children and teenagers, this may be the only gift they receive this holiday season.

"Together, we've created happy holiday memories for over 13,000 children and teens. Our collective impact magnifies the spirit of giving tenfold," said GL Homes President Misha Ezratti.

This is a holiday gift drive that is of the utmost importance for children and teens of all ages across Florida. Toys are necessary and appreciated for the young ones, but it's the pre-teens and teenagers who are unfortunately frequently left out during the holidays.

"Boys & Girls Club teens are often the forgotten ones," explained Sarah Alsofrom, Vice President of Community Relations with GL Homes. "We've doubled down to create awareness about the joy older children experience when they're remembered during the holidays."

During the month of December, GL Homes volunteers also played a pivotal role in handing out presents, serving hot dinners, and providing holiday groceries to the many children and families who are part of the Boys & Girls Clubs across Florida.

Giving Tuesday was another celebration of service for GL Homes employees who volunteered at Feeding South Florida in Boynton Beach. The team, which traveled as far away as Broward County and the Treasure Coast to participate, boxed 2,304 prepared meals and prepped over 300 boxes for additional meal packing for Feeding South Florida. Those healthy, nutritionally dense, ready-to-eat dinners were delivered that same day to homebound seniors in Palm Beach, Broward, Miami-Dade, and Monroe Counties.

Feeding South Florida delivers eight meals at a time to seniors, who can freeze and microwave the meals for easy access. Nationwide, Giving Tuesday is a global movement that encourages people to do good and give back, created in 2012. Feeding South Florida nourishes families, unites the community around hunger and poverty issues, and helps families achieve household stability.

GL Homes strives daily to make a difference in the communities where its employees live and work. GL Homes works hard to tackle important problems and find effective solutions to help charities throughout Florida and beyond that work to break the cycle of homelessness, combat hunger, and support children and education year-round.

