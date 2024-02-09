Itchko Ezratti's GL Homes: Magnificent RiverCreek Clubhouse & Amenities are Taking Shape

GL Homes

09 Feb, 2024

ESTERO, Fla., Feb. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Excitement is in the air as the fabulous 12,000-square-foot Clubhouse is taking shape at RiverCreek in Estero. Nestled on a more than 4-acre recreational complex, the Clubhouse at RiverCreek will be the hub of the community's vibrant lifestyle and activities.

Residents will revel in year-round fun at the elegant Event Room for happy hours and social events organized by a dedicated lifestyle director. The Sports Lounge and Card Salon will offer spaces for poker, Texas Hold 'Em, Mahjong, and more. Homeowners can stay fit at the fully equipped fitness center or enjoy the Indoor Sports Complex for basketball. Outdoors and sports enthusiasts can play tennis, pickleball, or bocce on shaded courts. The resort-style pool, shaded cabanas, and cozy fire pit provide relaxation, while younger residents will love the interactive splash park and shaded playground for fun in the Florida sun.

The contemporary-style new homes priced from the $600s to $800s at RiverCreek perfectly complement the fabulous lifestyle found within. At RiverCreek, you'll discover Estero's best new home value and enjoy in-style living with amazing one- and two-story home designs featuring a gorgeous selection of luxury standard features. RiverCreek offers a variety of floorplan designs ranging in size from approximately 1,900 to over 4,300 square feet and includes up to five bedrooms, master suites upstairs or downstairs, 2-3 car garages, and plenty of flexible living spaces.

This incredible new community has it all, offering a resort lifestyle that is second to none and incredible new home designs in a beautiful Estero location. RiverCreek, which is off the Corkscrew Road corridor and just east of I-75, is one of Southwest Florida's most well-liked communities. Residents here can access a wide range of dining, shopping, top-notch schools, and entertainment options.

Models are open daily for tours at RiverCreek. For more information, call (239) 308-4600 or visit GLHomes.com/RiverCreek.

About GL Homes

Founded in 1976, GL Homes is a uniquely American success story. Built by Itchko Ezratti, who believed that hard work, integrity, and quality craftsmanship would thrive in the marketplace, GL Homes has since grown into one of Florida's largest homebuilders.

Misha Ezratti, son of company founder Itchko Ezratti, is President of GL Homes and leads the charge in overseeing operations across the state of Florida today. Misha Ezratti continues to reinforce the culture started by his father, namely, that every employee and customer is part of the GL Homes family. Those enduring values are reflected in every home built by GL Homes today.

With a more than 45-year track record, countless industry awards and accolades, and, most notably, more than 100,000 happy GL homeowners, it's easy to see how Itchko Ezratti's GL Homes has grown into a top luxury home builder across both Florida and the nation.

