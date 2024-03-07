Itchko Ezratti's GL Homes' RiverCreek Models Win Parade of Homes Awards

ESTERO, Fla., March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Itchko Ezratti's GL Homes' RiverCreek in Estero has recently received top accolades as its Sequoia and Cascade model homes were given 2024 Superior Home Awards from the Lee County Builder Industry Association's Parade of Homes. The Lee BIA Parade of Homes offers residents and visitors an opportunity to take self-guided tours through Southwest Florida's most beautiful communities with amazing model homes from the area's premier builders.

Luxuriously designed open-plan kitchen and living area in a GL Homes’ RiverCreek Cascade model home

Homebuyers have loved the Sequoia and Cascade models at RiverCreek, which offer plenty of flexible living space and the latest in contemporary new home designs. The Sequoia is a stunning home with 3,882 square feet of air-conditioned space, five bedrooms, five baths, a living room, a family room, and a 2-car garage. From the sizeable dedicated living room and fifth bedroom conveniently located downstairs to the spacious bedrooms and loft upstairs – it's easy to make this home your own. A gourmet kitchen with an oversized island and a family room overlooking the patio offers stunning views year-round in this fabulous new home design.

The Cascade model at RiverCreek is a must-see and truly has it all. This award-winning floorplan design offers 5 bedrooms and 7 baths with 4,397 air-conditioned square feet. An incredible two-story living room with soaring ceilings, a formal dining room, a gourmet kitchen with an open-concept family room, a cabana bath, a loft, plus spacious bedrooms each with huge closets, make this a truly standout new home design. Plus, the primary bedroom retreat even boasts two private baths!

RiverCreek offers seven different contemporary floorplan designs to choose from, priced from the $600s to $800s and spanning approximately 1,900 to over 4,300 square feet. Each design comes with a stunning array of luxury features as standard, such as striking exterior finishes, elegant tile flooring in main areas, brick pavers, impact-resistant windows and doors, tile roofs, and so much more. These spacious one- and two-story homes boast up to five bedrooms, luxurious primary suites on either level, flexible open living spaces, gourmet kitchens with stainless steel and gas appliances, screened and covered patios, and two- to three-car garages.

Designed to greet residents with a magnificent blend of modern elegance and nature, RiverCreek's multimillion-dollar community entrance showcases lush greenery and captivating water elements that perfectly complement the beautiful new home designs and unparalleled lifestyle within. Outstanding amenities define RiverCreek's idyllic lifestyle, starting with the grand 12,000-square-foot Clubhouse that is underway. From exclusive resort-style pools to tennis and pickleball courts, a fitness center and indoor sports complex, a splash park, and a shaded playground, RiverCreek offers a lifestyle that caters to all. Models are open daily for tours at RiverCreek in Estero. For more information, call (239) 308-4600 or visit GLHomes.com/RiverCreek.

About GL Homes

Founded in 1976, GL Homes is a uniquely American success story. Built by Itchko Ezratti, who believed that hard work, integrity, and quality craftsmanship would thrive in the marketplace, GL Homes has since grown into one of Florida's largest homebuilders.

Misha Ezratti, son of company founder Itchko Ezratti, is President of GL Homes and leads the charge in overseeing operations across the state of Florida today. Misha Ezratti continues to reinforce the culture started by his father that every employee and customer is part of the GL Homes family. Those enduring values are reflected in every home built by GL Homes today.

With a more than 45-year track record, countless industry awards and accolades, and most importantly more than 100,000 happy GL homeowners, it's easy to see how Itchko Ezratti's GL Homes has grown into a top luxury home builder across both Florida and the nation.

