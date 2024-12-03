With the first deployment of HyMax hydrogen fuel cells, ITD District 6 ensures uninterrupted traffic flow at Diverging Diamond Interchanges, offering extended backup power for up to five days while addressing safety, reliability, and environmental sustainability.

REXBURG, Idaho, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ITD District 6 has made a significant leap forward in road safety and mobility for the 207,000 residents it serves by deploying two HyMax hydrogen fuel cell systems, marking the first deployment of this innovative technology in Idaho. Designed to redefine how backup power supports critical infrastructure, HyMax ensures uninterrupted operations and lighting at Diverging Diamond Interchanges (DDIs) during power outages and severe weather conditions, meeting the growing demand for safety, reliability, and sustainability.

ITD District 6 Leads Innovation with HyMax Deployment, Ensuring Safer and Smarter Roads in Idaho

A Smarter and Safer Approach to Power Supply

Traditional backup power solutions, such as diesel generators and standalone batteries, face significant challenges. Diesel generators are noisy, polluting, and limited by fuel storage, while batteries, although cleaner, have a finite lifespan and capacity, typically providing only four hours of power. These limitations leave critical intersections vulnerable during extended outages.

HyMax hydrogen fuel cells overcome these challenges by delivering uninterrupted power for up to five days or more, depending on load and environmental factors, in combination with existing Battery Backup Systems (BBS). This enhanced capability ensures that critical infrastructure, like the DDIs in Idaho, remains operational under even the most challenging circumstances, safeguarding public safety and mobility.

Safety First

Modern hydrogen fuel cell systems are built with rigorous safety protocols, extensively tested to meet the highest standards. Research from agencies like the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has demonstrated that hydrogen is a safe and reliable fuel source when used in modern systems. ITD District 6's deployment of HyMax reflects its confidence in this technology's reliability and safety, strengthening public trust in sustainable infrastructure solutions.

Bryan Young, ITD D6 Traffic/Operations Engineer, shared:

"Ensuring critical infrastructure remain operational during emergencies is essential for public safety. HyMax provides an extended power supply for our DDIs and addresses safety concerns effectively, demonstrating how innovation and careful planning can lead to better outcomes for our community and environment. This deployment highlights ITD's commitment to smarter, safer solutions that enhance our residents' mobility and quality of life."

Environmental Stewardship and Community Impact

By producing zero emissions at the point of use, HyMax contributes to cleaner air quality and a reduced carbon footprint, further solidifying the district's dedication to public safety and environmental responsibility.

A Collaborative Effort

This milestone project underscores the successful collaboration between ITD District 6 and Western Systems. It reflects the district's proactive approach to adopting cutting-edge technologies and its unwavering commitment to improving safety, mobility, and sustainability for the community it serves.

For more information about HyMax and its role in advancing traffic management systems, visit HyMax | Get Days of Green Backup Power for Intersections.

Contact Information:

Western Systems

Svitlana Lebedieva, Marketing and Communications Manager

Number: 425.438.1133

Email: [email protected]

Website: Western Systems

LinkedIn: Western Systems LinkedIn

About HyMax:

HyMax provides cutting-edge hydrogen fuel cell solutions that deliver reliable, long-lasting backup power to critical infrastructure, ensuring uninterrupted service during power outages. With a commitment to innovation, safety, and sustainability, HyMax safeguards communities by enhancing the reliability and efficiency of key systems.

SOURCE HyMax Inc.