ITE Management Closes AITX Group's Inaugural $550 Million Private Offering of Investment-Grade Unsecured Notes

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ITE Management L.P. ("ITE"), a leading alternative asset manager specializing in industrial transportation assets, today announced that affiliates of AITX Holdco LLC ("AITX Group"), and wholly owned subsidiary of the ITE Rail Fund L.P, has successfully closed a $550 million private offering of investment-grade, senior unsecured notes (collectively, the "Notes").

The offering was nearly six times oversubscribed, underscoring strong investor confidence in AITX Group's financial performance and ITE's leadership in the rail sector. The investment-grade rating reflects the high credit quality and stability of AITX Group's cash flow and the strength of its underlying railcar operations.

The Notes were issued across three maturities due in October 2030, October 2032, and October 2035 and the proceeds from the offering will be used to repay certain existing indebtedness under AITX Group's debt facilities.

This transaction marks AITX Group's debut unsecured private placement issuance, representing a key milestone in the Company's financing strategy and further diversifying its access to broad, high-quality sources of capital with enhanced flexibility to support long-term growth.

About ITE Management L.P.

ITE Management L.P. is a global alternative investment firm that helps keep the world's supply chains moving. Founded in 2012, ITE deploys capital through its network of operating partners across rail, intermodal, marine, and air transportation. The firm is focused on essential-use, long-lived assets with stable lease profiles and long-term contracts that deliver durable, diversified value. ITE blends its deep operational expertise, data intelligence, and sectoral knowledge to drive the future of global transportation.

For more information, please visit https://itemgmt.com/

Contact: Investor Relations [email protected] ITE Management L.P. 200 Park Avenue South, Suite 1511 New York, NY 10003

