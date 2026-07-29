ITE Management Managed Intermodal Platform, CS Leasing, Expands Global Tank Container Reach Through Acquisition of Triton Fleet

SINGAPORE, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CS Leasing Holding PTE Ltd. ("CS Leasing"), an ITE Management ("ITE") managed platform and global lessor specializing in ISO tank containers and dry freight specials, announced the acquisition of Triton International Limited's ("Triton") ISO tank container fleet. The investment expands CS Leasing's global portfolio, increasing its fleet to nearly 70,000 ISO tank containers and dry freight specials deployed across four continents.

As liquid bulk supply chains continue to evolve toward more regional production and distribution networks, the need for readily available tank container equipment continues to grow. Through this acquisition, CS Leasing is expanding its presence in Europe while strengthening coverage across key global trade lanes.

"Customer supply chains are becoming increasingly localized, interconnected, and time-sensitive, making dependable access to equipment more critical than ever," said Tim May, Chief Operating Officer of CS Leasing. "This acquisition strengthens our operating network, enabling us to deliver more responsive service and reliable equipment where and when our customers need it most."

"Tank containers are an essential part of global commerce, and we believe the sector will continue to benefit from greater operational scale and long-term capital investment," said Jennifer Polli, Head of Intermodal at ITE. "This acquisition reflects our conviction in the market's long-term fundamentals and our commitment to building a stronger, more diversified global tank container platform that positions CS Leasing for continued growth."

The transaction also reflects ITE's disciplined approach to investing in critical transportation verticals with durable, recurring cash flows, and essential demand across market cycles. The transaction was completed through funds managed by ITE.

Advisors

Vedder served as legal counsel to ITE and CS Leasing. Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP served as legal counsel to Triton International Limited.

About CS Leasing

CS Leasing is a global container platform specializing in ISO tank containers and dry freight specials, with nearly 70,000 units deployed across four continents. The platform provides leasing solutions to customers worldwide through a diversified fleet, global reach, and deep industry expertise. For more information, visit cslintermodal.com or follow CS Leasing on LinkedIn.

About ITE

ITE is a global alternative investment firm that helps keep the world's supply chains moving. Founded in 2014, ITE owns and operates nearly $12.0 billion of industrial infrastructure assets across rail, intermodal, air, and various transportation verticals, as of July 2026. The firm focuses on essential-use, long-lived assets and seeks to generate durable value through stable lease profiles and long-term contracts. ITE combines operational expertise, data intelligence, and sector knowledge to support the future of global transportation. For more information, visit itemgmt.com or follow ITE on LinkedIn.

Media Contact: Prosek Partners, [email protected]

SOURCE ITE Management L.P.